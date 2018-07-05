Kendall Jenner Poses in Her Own Sexy Swimwear at Khloé Kardashian's Fourth of July Backyard BBQ

Kendall Jenner didn’t have to look far to find a swimsuit for the Fourth of July.

The supermodel and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star attended Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Independence Day bash in a skimpy white bikini from her own Kendall + Kylie collection.

Always one to strike a pose for Instagram, Jenner, 22, laid out for a picture on an outdoor couch in the two-piece — which she paired with an oversize red-and-white stripped men’s button-down.

She captioned the post with a simple American flag.

Jenner wasn’t the only one rocking Kendall + Kylie swimsuits at the party, which was held at Kardashians’ Calabasas home.

Pals Hannah Logann and Tiffany Sorya also wore the swimwear — their suits, Logann’s a two-piece and Sorya’s a one-piece — both designed in a white-and-blue stripped pattern.

On her Instagram Stories, Jenner captured video of both of her BFFs, gushing about how good they looked in her brand apparel.

As for the pool party itself, it featured plenty of activities for guests — including food from Chef K, alcohol, music ,an ice cream cart, hookah, sparklers, and plenty of Instagram-worthy pool floats.

There was one special guest in attendance too: Jenner’s rumored boyfriend Ben Simmons.

She and the 21-year-old NBA player were spotted cozying up together in two videos Kardashian and Thompson shared to social media. Both clips caught Jenner leaning up against Simmons, as he put his arm around her leg while lounging on a chair with a group of people.

Jenner and Simmons have been spending more time together in Los Angeles lately, enjoying lunch at South Beverly Grill in Beverly Hills and then shopping at Neiman Marcus late last month.

“They seem to have a great time together. Kendall looks happy with Ben,” a source told PEOPLE of the two, who first sparked dating rumors at the end of May. “You can tell she is enjoying her summer.”

Another source added, “They do seem a bit more serious.”

One thing they aren’t doing? Living together. Despite reports that they’ve shacked up in Simmons’ swanky new pad, an insider told PEOPLE that “Ben is renting the house” and that “Kendall is not on the lease.”

“It’s a gorgeous house, so it makes sense that she wants to stay over as much as possible,” the source said.