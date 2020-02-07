Julianne Moore Reveals She 'Couldn't Go to the Bathroom' in Her 2015 Oscars Dress

As Hollywood readies for the Oscars, Julianne Moore is recounting the high and hilarious low of one special trip to the Academy Awards.

The year was 2015, and Moore was nominated for Best Actress for her turn in Still Alice. She wore Chanel Haute Couture gown created by Karl Lagerfeld to the ceremony. Her stylist Leslie Fremar called the dress “a masterpiece” at the time for its “mind-blowing” details, including that it took a team of 27 people to painstakingly stitch the gown’s 160 paillettes and 80,000 hand-painted resin sequins.

“The year that I won, I was wearing this white Chanel dress. It was really pretty and really fitted and I was so nervous,” Moore tells Gucci Westman during the second episode of the beauty guru’s Makeup & Friends series on YouTube.

The actress explains that she went to the lobby, “downed a glass of wine,” then proceeded to the bathroom where the discovered, “I can’t get this dress off, I can’t go to the bathroom.”

“That was like an hour in [to the show]. I had to wait until the end, till I won, till I did the press, and then had to go back with my manager and take off the entire dress so I could go to the bathroom.”

In the video, the longtime friends also discuss the secret to Moore’s ageless beauty.

“I say I stayed out of the sun. I know it’s super boring!”

She later adds: “We’re always talking about aging as something that is alien or foreign or bad, when in fact, it’s simply a fact.”

Less boring: the fun fact Moore shared about her brows. “Redheads don’t have red eyebrows. They’re more brown or blonde. Every once in a while there’s a redhead who has really red brows, but most of the time those are dyed.”

Throughout the makeup artist applies products from her clean, luxury cosmetics collection, Westman Atelier – including her Super Loaded Tinted Highlight in Peau de Pêche, Baby Cheeks Blush in Poppet and Lit Up Highlight Stick.”

“They’re really easy to use,” Moore says, pointing to Westman’s products.

On her lips, Westman applied another makeup master’s popular line, Charlotte Tilbury lip liner in Pillow Talk, topped off with her Westman Atelier Lip Suede.

The series premiered on January 30 with Demi Moore, and future guests include Cameron Diaz and Martha Stewart.

“With Makeup & Friends, I wanted to create a new environment for a ‘makeup tutorial’ that felt more transparent and spontaneous—real moments, real conversations, real questions and real responses,” says Westman.

“I’m so inspired by the iconic women I’ve worked with for decades. Their beauty, intelligence, and wit, but also their honesty. I wanted to tap into that connection I feel when they’re in my chair, share their wisdom and their makeup secrets, and spark an authentic dialogue about everything from age and motherhood to breakups and breakouts.”