Julianne Moore Says She Hated Her Freckles for Most of Her Life: 'I Still Don't Like Them'

Julianne Moore, 58, has modeled for just about every major magazine and has her own beauty contract with L’Oréal Paris, but even the movie star still has insecurities about her appearance.

In a new interview with Tatler magazine, the July cover star opens up about coming to terms with her freckles, which she says she’s hated from ages 7-49. “I still don’t like them…I’d prefer not to have them, but I do have them and so, so what? It’s okay to have something you don’t love. It’s really alright,” she told the magazine.

RELATED: 14 Celebs You Totally Forgot Had Freckles

Moore is a fixture in the fashion world, and considers herself close friends with designers Tom Ford and the late Chanel designer, Karl Lagerfeld, who died in February. In her interview, she opened up about the industry’s loss.

“Losing Karl was a shock to everybody, because he was one of those people who we all believed would live forever,” Moore said. “He was so vital, so present, he did everything himself. Whenever you went to the atelier he was right there, working.”

Image zoom Jack Waterlot

Image zoom Jack Waterlot

In addition to talking about the #MeToo movement, she discusses her new film and opens up about her personal life. Moore revealed that it wasn’t until she was in her early 30s that she realized she needed to make her personal — not professional — life a priority.

“Growing up in the late ’70s, I definitely got the message that it was important to have a career and that I had to work to make that happen,” she explained. “But there was this idea that you don’t need to work for your personal life — that it was supposed to be like a romantic comedy: you meet someone, have a couple of dates and there you go. That’s just not true. Life is finite. This idea that you can do whatever you want at whatever time, it’s not true in terms of work and it’s not true in terms of having a family.”

These days she’s married to director Bart Freundlich and is the mom of two kids, Liv and Caleb Freundlich, and is busy promoting her new film, The Glorias: A Life on the Road, where she plays journalist Gloria Steinem. “She’s so kind and very self-deprecating, with a great sense of humour,” Moore said. “But I can never talk around her. I can never think of anything to say. I just kind of…disintegrate.”

The July issue of Tatler is available on digital download and on newsstands Thursday, May 23.