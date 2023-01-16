Julianne Moore Jokes That She 'Destroyed' Her Eyebrows as a Teenager: 'Now They Won't Grow Back'

Julianne Moore is revealing her top beauty secrets and showing off one of her favorite features.

Wearing a fresh and natural face, the Oscar-winning actress, 62, gave fans a look at her skincare routine while on the latest installment Vogue's "Beauty Secrets." In her video, she tells the outlet and its viewers how much she loves her freckles — and jokes how big of a "feat" it is to draw in her eyebrows every day.

After securing her hair with a hair tie, Moore uses Cetaphil's Daily Facial Cleanser and reveals that she previously traded in her "regular washcloth" for a Sassa Washy.

She admits with a laugh as she applies the cleanser, "My skincare routine has gotten more and more complicated as I get older. I've always been careful about washing my skin and wearing sunscreen."

She advises viewers to not use an exfoliating towel too roughly as it could damage their skin.

The Kids Are All Right actress then uses a bottle of Elastascene to tackle fine lines and promote collagen before putting on a vitamin C serum called Pro Heal and a mixture of two additional products: Sequin Serum 3 and an antioxidant defense cream.

"It seems complicated, but it's not," she adds, noting that she uses the same combination for her nighttime routine.

Moore continues through her beauty routine, which includes a neck cream called Neckdifirm, an eye cream from Hourglass (the beauty company she's brand ambassador for), a Jillian Dempsey facial massager and her "new favorite sunscreen" Bioré UV.

The star recalls, "My mother was very fair-skinned and she was concerned about us getting sunburned all the time. She wouldn't even let us go outside at the beach until after 3:00 and we could only stay for a little while and then as soon as there were effective sunscreens we used those all the time."

She adds a little glam to her beauty routine with makeup, stating that she keeps her coverage minimal to show off her freckles.

"I don't like a lot of coverage. I like to be able to see the freckles in my skin and color in my skin as well," she says while applying her blush and concealer. "But sometimes people think that I've covered my freckles on purpose, but it might be the light or the quality of the film, how I'm being shot, because I don't generally cover my freckles."

She explains while using her Hourglass concealer that one of her problem areas is, "right underneath my eyes. So like right right here in my eye socket. This is also an area that used to bother me a lot when I was younger and bothers me less now."

"I don't know why, but I sort of feel like it's actually just the shape of my face and my eye socket. So there's not a lot I can do to control it," she says.

Using Anastasia's Brow Whiz pencil, Moore opens up about another feature she's trying to embrace.

"I pretty much destroyed my eyebrows when I was a teenager and then I let them grow in and then I destroyed them again and now they won't grow back. Drawing in my eyebrows is a major, major feat for me," she says as she adds another beauty trick for the product.

"A lot of people think that red heads have red eyebrows, but they very rarely do. I take the pencil and I start right in the middle I brow underneath and I fill it in so that it looks straighter. You rest your pinky on your nose so that you give yourself a little bit of balance with it and it takes forever."

Completing the task with satisfaction, Moore says, "So there we go. Now I have eyebrows."

Moore completes her everyday makeup look with a variety of her favorite products from Shiseido, Living Libations and more. Though Moore classifies her final look as something for "a regular day," she adds that fans can put a flair to theirs with a red lip, such as Hourglass' Red 0.

"This is a great red. It's super warm and vibrant. I'm gonna take my hair out. That's it. I did it. I did my makeup. I am ready to go out," Moore concludes with a smile.