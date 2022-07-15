Julianne Moore and Her Daughter, Liv, Are Twins in New Hourglass Cosmetics Campaign

New brand ambassador for Hourglass Cosmetics Julianne Moore and her daughter, Liv Freundlich, star in the brand's "We Glow" campaign

Julianne Moore and her daughter, Liv Freundlich, are stepping into the beauty world.

On Thursday, the Dear Evan Hansen star was announced as Hourglass Cosmetics' new ambassador, starring in the brand's latest "We Glow" campaign alongside her youngest child.

"'We Glow' shows the beauty of our personal connections—the universal bonds that transcend age and background and make us who we are—and reveals the natural glow we radiate from within when surrounded by those we love," the brand said in a statement.

The video, shot by Mark Seliger, captures this message in a beautiful clip of Moore and her daughter posing side-by-side, the camera slowly zooming in on their radiant makeup.

"Our culture is often focused on outer beauty and trying to combat aging," Moore said of the partnership in a statement. "I appreciate the refreshing approach of this campaign in showing that beauty also comes from within and from the relationships we share. I love the soft-glow effect of this foundation and how it enhances my skin so naturally."

The Ambient Soft Glow Foundation, a new addition to the brand's iconic Ambient Lighting Collection, delivers a "lit-from-within glow," which Carisa Janes, Hourglass founder and CEO, believes mirrors Moore's ability to showcase "what it means to be beautiful inside and out."

"The way she and her daughter just light up around each other is the perfect embodiment of this campaign," Janes said in a statement.

This campaign joins a growing list of style partnerships spotlighting the mother-daughter duo.

In April, the two spoke with Harper's Bazaar on their special bond as they posed in selections from Bulgari's Mother's Day Gift Guide.

"What I admire most about my mom is how driven she is," Freundlich told the outlet. "She always has a clear idea of what she wants to accomplish—choosing [roles] she is passionate about—and she never lets go of that.

She also opened up about her mom's style, saying, "She's such a good style role model, and I think I learn a lot about my own style through her," adding that they share clothes, "but it's more of a one-sided thing" on her end.

Moore also showed her daughter love, noting that she's "been bragging about Liv since the day she was born" and that she's "so impressed by how well she navigates the world and how mature she is."

Moore'e latest beauty role is also in tune with her personal beauty journey, which is all about embracing her natural features.

In an interview with As If magazine published last July, the Golden Globe-winning actress opened up about her opinions on the term "aging gracefully", labeling it as a "totally sexist" term in the way it's associated with women than men.

"Is there an ungraceful way to age?" she asked. "We don't have an option of course. No one has an option about aging, so it's not a positive or a negative thing, it just is."