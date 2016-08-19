Bikini-Clad BFFs Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev Show Their 'Full Moons'

Coincidentally on the same day, a full moon shined brightly around the world.

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough showed off their ‘full moons’ during a vacation with friends in Idaho on Thursday. The BFFs mooned the camera for a cheeky photo which the Dancing with the Stars judge captioned, “Full moons!”

While the xXx: Return of Xander Cage actress captioned the same photo with a peach emoji: “Four Full moons in Ida-hoe #Cheeky.”

Also on trip were Derek Hough and Julianne’s fiancé Brooks Laich as well as celebrity hairstylists Anita Patrickson and Riawna Capri. The group shared videos of each other enjoying activities such as boating, rope jumping and wakeboarding.

During their travels, Dobrev and Hough also shared photos of one another with their clothes on as well. The besties documented their day by the pool in addition to a hug-filled reunion pic.