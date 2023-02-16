Julianne Hough Shares Her New York Fashion Week Photo Diary

01 of 11 Getting Glam Courtesy of Julianne Hough "I always love working with my team to collaborate and bring each look to life. My makeup artist Megan Lanoux created a natural dewy look with a light pink lip, while my hairstylist Rebekah Forecast framed my face with soft waves."

02 of 11 Look Back at It Bobby Rachpoot "I moved to New York last year to make my Broadway debut in POTUS, and this city has felt like home ever since. When I would visit in the past, I would only get to see the city from a car window rushing from meeting to meeting, but since living here, I love nothing more than my daily walks and getting to explore the place I now call home!"

03 of 11 Off We Go! Courtesy of Julianne Hough "There was the most beautiful lighting on the way to the Brandon Maxwell show, I had to snap this moment! Fashion week is a highlight of the year for me and a time I really look forward to. I love seeing each designer's vision come alive on the runway."

04 of 11 Strike a Pose Courtesy of Julianne Hough "Loved a quick little moment outside to capture my head-to-toe Brandon Maxwell look before the show!"

05 of 11 It's A Vibe Courtesy of Julianne Hough "I always love a bold red lip to add a pop of color and a cute pair of glasses to tie the look together."

06 of 11 OMW Bobby Rachpoot "I love working with my stylist, Jennifer Mazur, and feel like she always captures my creative vision. I absolutely loved this Carolina Herrera look, from the flowy skirt to the platform shoes and plunging button up, this was so much fun."

07 of 11 Moment with the Girls! Courtesy Julianne Hough "Always love seeing friendlies faces and catching up with old and new friends!"

08 of 11 Toast to Fashion Week Rebecca Ou Photography "Loved catching up with my friend, Lauren Santo Domingo, co-founder and Chief Brand Officer of Moda Operandi at their cocktail party celebrating fashion week!"

09 of 11 Dress to Impress Courtesy of Julianne Hough "Headed to Pamella Roland's show to close out New York Fashion Week. Pamella was such a big supporter of all the women in POTUS last year, so I wanted to support her as well!"

10 of 11 In the Action! Madison McGaw/BFA.com "Loved attending Pamella Roland's show and seeing her amazing collection and vision!"