Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich aren’t shy about sharing their love for each other on social media. And luckily for Hough, Laich has a PhD in being an Instagram husband. (His photographs of her are next level.) But there’s a reason why their vacations (relive their Parisian vacay here) — and their vacation wardrobes — always look so flawless and put together: They’re professional packers.

The trick? The couple, who wed last summer, plan out their outfits ahead of time. During an interview with Hough about her partnership with Marriott’s Rewards Premier Plus credit card, the 29-year-old star told PEOPLE that she and Laich have a mini fashion show before every trip — and they even take photos of their looks in order to keep track of what they pack.

“Ooh, we’re different,” Hough, told PEOPLE of her and Laich’s individual vacation styles. “I bring way more clothes and outfits and put them together and now I’ve got him on that whole track. We do like a whole wardrobe, like I’ll take pictures and stuff, so we know what we’ve got for the whole trip.”

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

At first, Hough explains, her husband wasn’t a fan of the strategy. But now, they can’t travel without their planned ensembles — and their photos. “He was not into that when we first did it, but i do that now for him and he is obsessed with it.”

Hough also points out that having the photos is a great way to chronicle their trips — and not repeat outfits.

“He doesn’t smile in them so he just looks so miserable in our little fashion show,” she shared. “It’s the greatest thing I feel like I ever came up with. I have all these different folders for different trips.”