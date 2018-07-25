Julianne Hough Goes Back to Blonde After 5 Months as a Redhead

Lauren Paul/Instagram

The blonde is back in town!

After nearly six months of experimenting with red hair, Julianne Hough just returned to her roots, trading her bold crimson hue for her signature bright blonde look — a change that was done by her longtime hairstylist and friend, Riawna Capri.

The star debuted her new look at her own surprise party birthday thrown by her friends on Tuesday, which Lauren Paul shared on her Instagram Story. In the video of her arrival, Hough is seen sporting a completely different shade from what we’ve know her to have since February, when the star dyed her hair red soon after marrying husband Brooks Laich.

Lauren Paul/Instagram

RELATED PHOTOS: Must-See Celebrity Hair Changes

But despite her transformation back to blonde, Hough shared that red was one of her favorite looks. The star said she’d always wanted to try the shade, which was done by Amber Maynard at Nine Zero One salon in Los Angeles.

“I have never felt more like ME than I do right now,” Hough captioned the reveal shot back in February. “I have always felt like a red head my whole life, even to the point that I’ve thought that my future daughter would 100% be a red head!”

And Hough told PEOPLE that her husband, Laich, loved the look as well.

“Being married, something just shifted in my core. I sort of had been living up in like this happy, like air-y space, and I just felt so grounded and rooted, and just this feeling of being a woman, rather than a girl, just like stepping into that womanhood,” she said. “There’s just something about being a redhead … that just makes me feel really feminine and free, and just connected … I feel sexy. He loves it. It’s so fun.”

But maybe blondes really do have more fun.