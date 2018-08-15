Julianne Hough Goofs Around Topless During Fittings

Julianne Hough is having fun at her fittings.

Hough, 30, took fans a behind-the-scenes look at her styling sessions— where she goofed around topless as she tried on different outfits.

In one snapshot on her Instagram Story, Hough popped out from behind a rack of glittery clothing with her mouth open. In another, she nodded coyly at the camera as she wore a pair of white pants and held a matching jacket over her chest.

Hough Julianne Hough/Instagram

She tagged her stylist Anita Patrickson, who has also worked with Eiza Gonzalez, Chanel Iman, and Justin Hartley, in her story showing how the duo works together to craft her impressive wardrobe.

RELATED: Julianne Hough’s 6 Essential Beauty Rules

Hough recently switched back to blonde after almost six months as a redhead.

“I wouldn’t have felt this confident in my skin right now if I didn’t step out side the box of what I knew myself as and what people identified me as,” Hough told Riawna Capri, her hairstylist, when she returned to her blonde hue. “Being a redhead helped me dive into my womanhood and embrace my sexuality. Now I’m ready to jump back to my roots with everything I learned and integrated in to my body and spirit.”

After Hough went red, Patrickson gushed about the decision to PeopleStyle in March. “I think she’s exploring a slightly different side,” Patrickson said. “She’s just going on to a new chapter, she’s not on Dancing with the Stars, she’s a wife now and all those things. It’s probably hard for a celebrity in the public eye to take a leap from one chapter or one phase of your life to the next. We all do it without anyone looking at us. But as a stylist, you get to be a small part of that evolutionary thing.”

RELATED: Julianne Hough’s Husband Makes Her ‘Dream’ Come True on Surprise Birthday Trip to Machu Picchu

Hough’s husband Brooks Laich, 35, gets a kick out of fashion, too. Hough dished to PEOPLE about the couple’s vacation styles in May.

“I bring way more clothes and outfits and put them together, and now I’ve got him on that whole track,” Hough said. “We do like a whole wardrobe, like I’ll take pictures and stuff, so we know what we’ve got for the whole trip.”