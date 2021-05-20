Julianne Hough Feels 'Fancy and Free' Dancing on the Beach in a Skimpy String Bikini
The star showed off her toned physique as she frolicked in the sand in Costa Rica
Julianne Hough is living it up during her tropical getaway to Costa Rica!
During her vacation in Central America, the dancer and singer, 32, showed off some moves (and her toned physique!) wearing a tiny white triangle string bikini and crochet cover-up in a new series of Instagram snaps.
"Feelin' fancy and free in this sage green 'cover' up… not that it's covering much 🤷🏼♀️😉," Hough wrote on Instagram. She then asked her followers, "When do you feel the most free?"
As for herself, Hough "definitely" feels free "when I'm dancing and embracing the natural elements surrounding me!"
She ended the Instagram caption by asking, "What can you do today to celebrate the freedom that already lives within you?"
Hough has always been one to celebrate body confidence, but it took some time for the star to learn to completely embrace her own.
"I had never felt more free, beautiful and confident in my body. I truly felt like a woman for the very first time," she shared in an Instagram post in 2017 where she modeled a red one-piece swimsuit.
While she felt confident in herself, it took the Dancing with the Stars alum months to share the snap "because I 'didn't want people to think' that I was trying too hard or that because this was a real life photo and not for something related to my career that it was weird to post."
"Then I went, 'Whoaw Jules get out of your head and stop making decisions based off of what I 'think' people will think. Who actually cares anyway!?!?!' 🤣🤣🤣" she continued.
"If I like the picture and I feel good, I should share that," Hough said. "It's important to celebrate being confident, inspire others to do the same and to not hold back because you're afraid of being judged!"