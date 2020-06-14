Julianne Hough Compliments Ex Brooks Laich on His Breakover Mohawk: 'Viking Status'

Brooks Laich is showing off his brand new hairdo — and his ex Julianne Hough approves.

In the wake of their split after almost three years of marriage, the former NHL pro, 36, got his hair buzzed off into a Mohawk on Thursday by his barber Paul Nemec in Idaho. Laich received many compliments on his new look after he showed off the haircut on Instagram over the weekend.

"Viking Status," the former Dancing with the Stars pro and judge, 31, wrote in the comments section of Laich's post.

Laich's hair had stayed in a shorter, semi-grown out style before he was able to get his fresh cut on Thursday after restrictions on barber shops in Idaho were lifted. The hockey player documented the transformation on his Instagram Story, writing, "@paul_the_barber504 is an artist!"

He captioned another video of Nemec at work saying, "@paul_the_barber504 hit me with a new Mohawk."

Laich and Hough confirmed their separation last month in an exclusive statement shared with PEOPLE.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they said in their joint statement. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

The split came as the stars had been social distancing separately during the coronavirus outbreak, with Laich in Idaho since April while Hough has remained in their Los Angeles home.