Julianne Hough Leaves Sweet Comment About Husband Brooks Laich's Beard as They Self-Isolate Apart

Julianne Hough is loving husband Brooks Laich’s new quarantine look.

On Wednesday, the former professional hockey player, 36, shared a screenshot while filming the latest episode of his podcast How Men Think with co-host Gavin DeGraw sporting a noticeably bushier beard — and his wife had the cutest reaction.

“That beard though 😍” Hough, 31, wrote in the comment section.

The compliment sparked several responses from fans and followers, in light of news that the couple is self-isolating apart amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Hough is at her home in Los Angeles, while Laich is spending time in Idaho.)

“@juleshough I’m living for this comment 😌🥰” one Instagram user replied. A second asked, “Do you miss him? How does it feel been quarantine in different places ?❤️❤️❤️”

While someone else speculated, “@juleshough I like that emoji. Makes me think things are ok🙂”

During the podcast, Laich, 36, talked about escaping to Idaho during the coronavirus pandemic with the couple’s husky, Koda.

Laich said Koda couldn’t be happier with the environment, and told listeners that he’s also “doing okay with the isolation.”

“I’m about 15 minutes out of town. I have one neighbor that lives a couple hundred yards away, and then another neighbor that lives another couple hundred yards away, and that’s all that’s out here,” he said. “I see them when they walk their dogs a little bit, but don’t see them much. We’re practicing social distancing, but I’ve been good with the isolation.”

“Koda is awesome, man. I’m up in Idaho, I’m at my house in Idaho,” he said. “I spend all day outside. I’m outside from like, 7:30 until 5:00. I have 10-and-a-half acres here. Our property’s pretty big and I’ve just been doing a mass cleaning of it. Like, everything. Building some rock walls, chainsawing down some trees, clearing brush, you name it.”

Image zoom Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Michael Tran/Getty

“I think I’m an introvert by nature,” he admitted. “I love having my dog — if it wasn’t for my dog, I’d probably be a little more antsy with the isolation.”

Meanwhile, Hough also opened up about social distancing, telling Oprah Magazine‘s Arianna Davis earlier this week, “I’m really enjoying this time where I can connect to what’s really important in my life.”

Image zoom Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Ali Buck

“Being on tour for three months and traveling and starting a business … it’s a lot. So to be able to be home, and stop and pause, and look inward, and connect back to myself has been glorious. I’ve been on my own,” the star said.

“My husband is in Idaho doing lots of yard work… and so we’re kind of doing our separate things right now. But it’s really been a magical time,” Hough continued.

While Hough is soaking up the quality time she gets to spend with herself, she admitted to Oprah Magazine that she does “feel alone” while away from her husband and shared “I miss people a lot.”