When it comes to Julianne Hough’s bridal beauty vision, the Dancing with the Stars alum has a steadfast philosophy.

“I want my wedding to feel glamorous, but timeless. And I think it goes from head to toe with your hair, your makeup, your dress and what you smell like,” says Hough, who maintains she wants to “look like me” when she weds her fiancé hockey player Brooks Laich.

Hough’s plans to be a natural bride shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the dancer extraordinaire has shed super glam beauty in favor of a scaled back makeup look over the years.

“Back when I was on Dancing With the Stars at 18 years old, I think I look older than I do now,” she tells PeopleStyle. “I’ve definitely gone for a ‘less is more’ standpoint [today]. I cut back on hair and makeup and all that stuff.”

To complement her low-key bridal beauty look, the new face of Giorgio Beverly Hills’ Glam fragrance, shares that she’ll likely spritz on the scent for her special day. “Absolutely! I wear it every day. And I definitely spray on a little more in the evening.”

Hough, who stars in the fragrance’s campaign, says she’s partial to its notes of jasmine, peony and sandalwood. “It has a bold richness that gives me confidence but also feels feminine and graceful,” she says.

She says fragrance has always played a role in her life. “Growing up, I definitely tried a lot of them. I think scents really set the tone for how you feel. To be honest, even when I get ready for bed, because it makes me feel fresh, and [Brooks] loves it!”

As for Hough’s pre-wedding diet and exercise regimen, the star, who announced her engagement on Instagram in August 2015, says she and her beau are “pretty lucky” to already have an active, healthy lifestyle. “I am marrying an athlete so we’re on that bandwagon, together. In fact, I’m worse than him. I’m always trying to get him to have cheat meals,” she admits.

There’s just one plan the duo doesn’t yet see eye to eye on: the first dance. “He’s actually wanting to have a really cool, choreographed dance more than I think I am, so I don’t know, we’ll see what happens.”

