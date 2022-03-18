Shop

Julianne Hough's Cream-Colored Clutch Costs $3,000, but These Similar Styles Start at Just $27

We can always count on Amazon and Nordstrom Rack
By Jennifer Chan March 18, 2022 07:00 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Now this is how you stop traffic. Julianne Hough stepped out in New York City earlier this week looking elegant as ever in a breezy Stine Goya maxi dress paired with Casadei nude leather pumps, and an exquisite oversized Bottega Veneta pouch bag. The multi-hyphenate exuded high fashion from head to toe, but her buttery leather designer clutch (which retails for a cool $3,000) really stole the show. 

If you suddenly feel the need to own something similar, we feel you. Quite simply, Hough's high-end handbag is what dreams are made of, thanks to its milky, off-white shade, generous size, and timeless shape. We've lost count of how many enviable cream-colored clutches and purses we've seen as of late, so it's only a matter of time before we add one (or two) to our collection, as well. 

And while a beautiful Bottega Veneta bag is always a wise investment (the luxury brand is best known for its high-quality Italian leather), there are also plenty of affordable options out there if you don't have the spending power of a celebrity just yet. We rounded up six budget-friendly handbags and clutches from Amazon and Nordstrom Rack that start at just $27. 

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

This oversized ivory-colored pouch is a dead ringer for Hough's design and also comes in black and chestnut brown colors, in case you want to stock up. We love this cool ruched design that offers a ton of unique texture and recommend this roomy option from Vince Camuto for a work-ready look (with a sturdy shoulder strap) that won't let you down, too. Lastly, take a peek at this top-rated bag from Amazon that includes detachable straps in two different lengths for maximum versatility. Now, that's what we call a lot of bang for your buck.

Shop more affordable cream-colored bags below.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Generic Trendy Dumpling Bag, $26.99; amazon.com 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Glitzall Ruched Bag, $31.98; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

 Buy It! J.W. Pei Vegan Leather Vintage Hobo Bag, $79.99–$89; amazon.com and jwpei.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! House of Want Chill Clutch, $39.97; nordstromrack.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Vince Camuto Corin Leather Hobo Bag, $71.22; nordstromrack.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Cofihome Store Dumpling Pouch Clutch Bag, $29.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com