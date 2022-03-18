Julianne Hough's Cream-Colored Clutch Costs $3,000, but These Similar Styles Start at Just $27
Now this is how you stop traffic. Julianne Hough stepped out in New York City earlier this week looking elegant as ever in a breezy Stine Goya maxi dress paired with Casadei nude leather pumps, and an exquisite oversized Bottega Veneta pouch bag. The multi-hyphenate exuded high fashion from head to toe, but her buttery leather designer clutch (which retails for a cool $3,000) really stole the show.
If you suddenly feel the need to own something similar, we feel you. Quite simply, Hough's high-end handbag is what dreams are made of, thanks to its milky, off-white shade, generous size, and timeless shape. We've lost count of how many enviable cream-colored clutches and purses we've seen as of late, so it's only a matter of time before we add one (or two) to our collection, as well.
And while a beautiful Bottega Veneta bag is always a wise investment (the luxury brand is best known for its high-quality Italian leather), there are also plenty of affordable options out there if you don't have the spending power of a celebrity just yet. We rounded up six budget-friendly handbags and clutches from Amazon and Nordstrom Rack that start at just $27.
This oversized ivory-colored pouch is a dead ringer for Hough's design and also comes in black and chestnut brown colors, in case you want to stock up. We love this cool ruched design that offers a ton of unique texture and recommend this roomy option from Vince Camuto for a work-ready look (with a sturdy shoulder strap) that won't let you down, too. Lastly, take a peek at this top-rated bag from Amazon that includes detachable straps in two different lengths for maximum versatility. Now, that's what we call a lot of bang for your buck.
Shop more affordable cream-colored bags below.
