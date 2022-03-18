Julianne Hough's Cream-Colored Clutch Costs $3,000, but These Similar Styles Start at Just $27

This oversized ivory-colored pouch is a dead ringer for Hough's design and also comes in black and chestnut brown colors, in case you want to stock up. We love this cool ruched design that offers a ton of unique texture and recommend this roomy option from Vince Camuto for a work-ready look (with a sturdy shoulder strap) that won't let you down, too. Lastly, take a peek at this top-rated bag from Amazon that includes detachable straps in two different lengths for maximum versatility. Now, that's what we call a lot of bang for your buck.