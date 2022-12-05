Julia Roberts Wears Dress Covered in Photos of George Clooney to Kennedy Center Honors

The actress celebrated her longtime friendship with her frequent co-star while wearing a custom gown at the black-tie affair

Published on December 5, 2022 10:37 AM
julia roberts
Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Julia Roberts is covered in the love for longtime pal George Clooney!

At the Kennedy Center Honors where Clooney was fêted Sunday night, the Ticket to Paradise actress, 55, wore a custom black Moschino scoop neckline taffeta gown that featured a vibrant collage of various framed pictures of her frequent co-star.

On Instagram, Roberts' stylist Elizabeth Stewart shared a photo of the dress, which was commissioned from the label's director Jeremy Scott and included shots of Clooney, 61, from his earliest appearances in Hollywood to his ER heartthrob years to his recent bearded days.

Pairing the look with a black cropped blazer by Moschino and hoop earrings by Chopard, Roberts was all smiles on the carpet, where she posed for photographers.

It was a look — and a weekend of celebrations — that Clooney will seemingly remember for quite a while.

julia roberts
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

At the Artist's Dinner honoring the recipients of the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors on Saturday night, George aided wife Amal Clooney from a potential wardrobe malfunction.

Amal, 44, wore a red Valentino dress with a matching clutch and cape that became tangled on the carpet at one point while photographers snapped pictures.

George, 61, came to the rescue and attended to his wife of eight years — with whom he shares 5-year-old twins Ella and Alexander — untangling her long accessory piece, before they posed for photos together.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ron Sachs/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13648256g) George Clooney adjusts the train on wife Amal's dress as they prepare to pose for photos during their arrival for the formal Artist's Dinner honoring the recipients of the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Department of State in Washington, DC, USA, 03 December 2022. The 2022 honorees are: actor and filmmaker George Clooney, contemporary Christian and pop singer-songwriter Amy Grant, legendary singer of soul, Gospel, R&B, and pop Gladys Knight, Cuban-born American composer, conductor, and educator Tania Leon, and iconic Irish rock band U2, comprised of band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors Formal Artist's Dinner Arrivals, Washington, USA - 03 Dec 2022
Ron Sachs/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The two were hand-in-hand on the red carpet for Sunday's ceremony, too — he, again , in a tux and her in a sparkling silver off-the-shoulder dress.

In addition to Clooney, the evening also honored Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, composer-conductor Tania León and U2.

"Growing up in a small town in Kentucky I could never have imagined that someday I'd be the one sitting in the balcony at the Kennedy Center Honors," George said, per ABC News.

"To be mentioned in the same breath with the rest of these incredible artists is an honor. This is a genuinely exciting surprise for the whole Clooney family," the actor — whose parents Nick and Nina were also there to support him — added.

The Kennedy Center Honors ceremony will air on CBS Dec. 28.

