Julia Roberts Wears Gown Embroidered with Husband and Children's Initials to London Premiere

Julia Roberts is bringing a piece of home with her on the red carpet.

While attending the world premiere of Ticket to Paradise in London on Wednesday, the Oscar-winning actress wore a one-of-a-kind gown by Alexander McQueen stamped with crystallized initials of her three children — Henry, 15, and 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus — whom she shares with husband Daniel Moder, 53. In addition to the letters, Roberts paid tribute to her kids by including their birth years and dates.

The floor-length black lace gown was also printed with sentimental motifs dedicated to Moder, such as a pairing of the couple's initials and the year "2002", which is when they wed.

Other graffitied designs, including the words "Hope," "Darling" and "Love" and an illustrated arrow-stricken heart also nodding to her family of four.

Roberts, 54, paired the custom design with a a single-buttoned cropped black blazer also by the British label.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty

While rocking the red carpet, she posed alongside her Ticket to Paradise costar and co-producer George Clooney, who attended the premiere with his wife Amal.

The couple also dressed to impress — him in a dashing navy suit and her in a pale turquoise slip dress with a sequined chevron pattern, plus Cartier jewlery. In between their own photo ops, the couple were snapped admiring Roberts' heartfelt ensemble, which was styled by Elizabeth Stewart.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Samir Hussein/WireImage R: Caption . PHOTO: Joe Maher/Getty

While Roberts wears her heart on her sleeve — and now her loved ones names on her dresses — she's always been open about her enduring bond with family.

In May, during a speech made at the Chopard Trophée Dinner, held during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, the Gaslit star compared her long-standing love for Molder to her passion for film.

"This is about cinema, which is the love of my life second to my husband," she said in a speech, while presenting awards to actors Sheila Atim and Jack Lowden at the event.

In July, the longtime couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, a kiss-worthy occasion according to Roberts.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show in May, Roberts divulged her romantic plans. "How are you gonna celebrate?" asked host Jess Cagle, to which Roberts replied, "More kissing!"

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Back in 2017, the five-time PEOPLE World's Most Beautiful Woman revealed the beauty philosophy she's passing down to her kids.

"It's an interesting navigation because you don't want to mess them up, you don't want to make them aware of something that was better that they weren't aware of," Roberts shared. "I think as long as everybody smells good and has a smile on their face, that's a beauty regime!" she joked.

Another trait she's passed to her children? Her comedic nature. "They all have a very keen sense of humor," Roberts said. "They all have a sort of different style of humor, but I do think they are all pretty funny, and I really hope they get that from me because that's what I tell everybody."