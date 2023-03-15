Julia Roberts Gets Decked Out in 'All' the Diamonds for Chopard's New Campaign — See the Gorgeous Pics!

Julia Roberts is teaming her iconic mega-watt smile with some mega-carat diamonds!

The Oscar winner stars in Chopard's new feel-good campaign entitled "Chopard Loves Cinema," featuring a gorgeous photo shoot, jaw-dropping jewels and a series of short films.

With this campaign, Roberts, who has been the face of the Happy Sport and Happy Diamonds collections since 2021, is now the official "muse" for Chopard's women's watch and jewelry collections and shines as the brand's global ambassador.

The luxury brand teamed the superstar with director James Gray to create a 12-episode digital series that gives a behind-the-scenes peek at Roberts and Hollywood life.

Alasdair McLellan for Chopard

The video series will be unveiled beginning on March 20th 2023, the International Day of Happiness, and capture "all the audacity, playfulness and humanity that make Julia Roberts a contemporary icon," according to the brand. The films are accompanied by a new advertising campaign featuring black and white visuals by photographer Alasdair McLellan.

"To me, every day is international happiness day, Global Happiness Day," Roberts said in a media release.

For the campaign, Roberts wears Chopard's Haute Joaillerie heart earrings boasting 88 diamonds totaling more than 28 carats and set in 18-karat white gold.

Alasdair McLellan for Chopard

The heart-shaped danglers were selected by Roberts herself, who fell in love with the design.

As for the video series, it features many off-camera moments of Roberts "spreading her joy and larks. She knits, finds something nice to say about everyone, slips into trainers under her glamorous dresses, takes over the camera herself and interrupts her script rehearsal to cuddle her dog Myrtle that jumps on her lap," the release said.

"Julia Roberts is that rare thing: a genuine movie star," Gray said. "She also happens to be a person with a tremendous sense of humor about it all, and somehow, she hasn't let her legendary status go to her head."

Greg Williams

The director continued:"I always jump at any chance I might get to work with her. Both Julia and Chopard embody a true sense of happiness, so it was a wonderful opportunity to work with them on this campaign."

Roberts also shares her best fashion memory, wearing Chopard at the 2016 Cannes film festival.

"The first time I was there, running late and racing down the hallway," she recalls. "Somebody was still sewing me into my dress, so we were all running down the hallway to the elevator and somebody was sewing away. And I just thought 'It's so classic'. It was a "Cannes"-Do moment."

Greg Williams

Two years ago, the actress was named the new face of the legendary Chopard collection, telling PEOPLE exclusively at the time that the best part of shooting the corresponding campaign and short film with director Xavier Dolan and photographer Shayne Laverdiere was "how much fun we had doing it."

The Happy Sport campaign — which marks the launch of two new Happy Sport watch models and a collection of Happy Diamonds and Happy Hearts jewelry under Chopard's Happy Diamonds line — embodies the luxury Swiss brand's belief that "diamonds are happier when they are free."

It captures the Pretty Woman star dancing for joy as she flashes her signature smile and puts her personality on full-display.

For Roberts, whose infectious spirit has been lighting up Hollywood since the early '90s, "Pure happiness is the feeling one has when the people they love are happy."