Michael Hurcomb/REX/Shutterstock; Everett

Julia Roberts only joined Instagram two months ago, and the actress is already hilariously shutting down haters in the comments.

One fan drew a comparison between Roberts, 50, in her DSquared2 gown at the Toronto Film Festival and the late actress Joan Crawford in a similar dress, asking followers, “Who wore it better?”

A critic answered in the comments, “Joan Crawford looks way better in my opinion more classic and refined and Julia is wearing ugly black nail polish!”

Roberts quickly shut down the hater, making sure to clarify that her “ugly black nail polish” wasn’t actually that color.

“It is in fact a navy polish with garnets crystals as a grounding accent. In case you would like to edit your comment from ‘ugly black nail polish’ to ugly nail polish with Garnet crystals. Just sayin’ 💅🏼,” the actress replied.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Roberts first joined Instagram on June 27 and made her debut by sharing a photo of herself which showed off her iconic smile while wearing a black sweatshirt reading “Love.”

“Hello☀,” Roberts simply wrote in the caption.

Seeing the actress join Instagram came as a surprise considering she told Marie Claire in 2013 that she thought social media as an “appealing” yet “sticky” cotton candy.

“[Social media is] kind of like cotton candy: It looks so appealing and you just can’t resist getting in there, and then you just end up with sticky fingers and it lasted an instant,” she said.

“There’s an anonymity that makes people feel safe to participate in hatefulness,” Roberts continued. “I like a good old-fashioned fistfight if people are pissed off at each other. I just feel like if you’re really mad and want to have a fight, then put your dukes up.”