We Can't Stop Thinking About Julia Roberts' Stylish Polka Dot Jumpsuit — So We Found Lookalikes for (Much) Less

Whether it’s her gorgeous stack of rainbow rings or her most recent polka dot-printed jumpsuit, Julia Roberts sure knows how to have fun with fashion. The actress stepped out for the 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Los Angeles wearing an ultra chic black-and-white polka dot jumpsuit with a pleated peplum waist from Michael Kors and accessorized her look with a white waist-cinching belt, white brogues, and a pair of Oliver Peoples Mehrie sunglasses.

Besides taking note of her fun and fashionable ensemble, fans couldn’t help but notice a nod to Roberts’ role as Vivian Ward in the popular 1990 romantic comedy, Pretty Woman, in which her character went to a polo match with Richard Gere’s wealthy businessman character, Edward Lewis. In the film, Roberts’ character wears a brown and white polka-dot dress with a similarly pleated skirt and belted waist.

While we’re over the moon at the fact that Roberts channeled her iconic Pretty Woman look, we also know that polka dots are not only a classic print but a major trend this season. So, we went ahead and picked out five of the cutest polka dot-printed jumpsuits to get Julia Roberts’ look for way less. Starting at just $10, these jumpsuits can be dressed up with heels and a gorgeous pair of statement earrings or down with cute flats and a moto jacket. No matter where you wear them or how you style them, we can bet you’ll turn heads in the best way possible.

Buy It! WakeUple Long Sleeve Striped Jumpsuit Loose Wide Leg Belted Jumpsuits Romper with Pockets, $9.99 – $12.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Y.A.S. Tall Natal Polka Dot Print Jumpsuit, $64 (orig. $98); asos.com

Buy It! Malaven Casual Pretty Little Polka Dot Jumpsuit Halter Sleeveless Wide Long Pants, $26.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Madewell Ruffle Front Wrap Jumpsuit in Grid Dot, $120 (orig. $148); nordstrom.com

Buy It! imesrun Summer Tie Front Jumpsuits Polka Dot Wide Leg with Pockets, $27.99; amazon.com