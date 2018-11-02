Julia Roberts' Pink 'Flamingo' Hair from Halloween Won't Wash Out: See Her New Hue!

Halloween may be over, but Julia Roberts is still rocking her dyed pink hair from the flamingo costume she wore to celebrate.

After spending the holiday trick-or-treating with her kids, the actress, 51, visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday wearing a millennial pink pantsuit that perfectly matched her hair, which still had hints of semi-faded pink dye in it from her costume.

Roberts’ golden blonde hue ombréd down to a pastel pink color at her ends, which she had styled in a low-hanging, undone side braid for the appearance. “I was a flamingo,” the star said as she pointed to her hair.

“Oh you weren’t kidding around!” Kimmel replied.

So how long does the dye last?

“About four to six weeks!” Roberts told Kimmel as she revealed the real reason why she came on the show with pink hair. Kimmel then asked, “Is that why you have pink hair?”

“Yeah! I had a lot more last night but…I thought there would be a lot less right now,” she said with a laugh.

Roberts described her flamingo look as “a little bit of imagination and a little bit of purchasing,” adding she dyed her hair pink all by herself. “And that’s why it’s still in?” Kimmel jokingly asked.

The actress showed off her new, temporary look with a Boomerang on Instagram. Roberts first joined the photo sharing app in June after previously steering clear of social media.

The Oscar-winning actress shared her first post while wearing a black sweatshirt reading “Love” and showing off her iconic smile.

“Hello☀,” Roberts wrote in the caption.

Seeing the actress join Instagram came as a surprise as she told Marie Claire in 2013 that she considered social media to be an “appealing” yet “sticky” cotton candy.

Roberts told the magazine, “[Social media is] kind of like cotton candy: It looks so appealing and you just can’t resist getting in there, and then you just end up with sticky fingers and it lasted an instant.”