Shop

Julia Roberts Just Stepped Out in an Elevated Version of the Preppy Shoe Style She's Favored for Years

Shop similar comfy oxford heels for less than $40 on Amazon
By Claire Harmeyer April 19, 2022 08:15 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Photo Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Julia Roberts knows how to dress for work, and we're taking notes.

The actress hit the pavement in NYC to promote her new film, Gaslit, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and her arrival outfit was just as eye-catching as her signature auburn waves blowing in the wind. Despite the fact that the talk of spring fashion is currently pretty prairie dresses, for her press day, Roberts chose a polished and professional look.

The pastel yellow shade of the Pretty Woman star's pantsuit was undeniably springy (and don't even get us started on those billowy bottoms), but we can't help but let our eyes drift downward, where she presented us with the perfect pair of shoes to add to our workwear wardrobe: oxford heels.

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

This isn't the first time the actress has stepped out in oxford shoes — in fact, she wears them consistently — but in a time when we're struggling to put together a decent outfit for the office, we're seeing them in a whole new light. Oxford shoes are a classic professional footwear option for women, and as Roberts just showcased, a block-heel version is a fun twist on the traditional silhouette that adds height without the pain of stiletto heels.

It's unclear where Roberts' oxford heels are from, but it is clear that the three pairs of oxford heels below, all on Amazon for less than $38, look super similar. Nearly 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given these lookalikes a five-star rating, and one said they're so comfortable, they could "walk in [them] all day," making them ideal for commuting. 

Similarly, another shopper raved about how this pair, which comes in four colors, "required no breaking in," claiming they could "walk for miles in these shoes."

Take a cue from Julia Roberts and remove the guesswork from getting ready for the office by investing in your own pair of oxford heels below.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It!  Odema Leather Oxford Pumps, $28.99–$37.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Dear Time Leather Oxford Brogues, $26.48–$36.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Dadawen Leather Lace Up Oxford Pumps, $29.59–$37.99; amazon.com

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com