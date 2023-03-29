Julia Roberts' New Bangs Were a 'Spontaneous' Decision — All the Details Straight from Her Stylist

Celebrity hairstylist Serge Normant tells PEOPLE about the products he used for the superstar's chic new cut — plus, his top tip if you're considering bangs

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on March 29, 2023 02:19 PM
julia roberts
Photo: Valentin Flauraud/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Julia Roberts latest hair change was a game-time decision.

On Monday, the Oscar winner, 55, unveiled fresh bangs at the Watches and Wonders fair in Geneva, Switzerland, where she captivated the carpet with her chic new hairstyle and ivory suit, attending the event with Chopard as the brand's ambassador.

Celebrity hairstylist and Roberts' longtime collaborator and friend, Serge Normant, tells PEOPLE that the statement-making transformation didn't actually involve much planning.

"With Julia, we had been talking about bangs that she wore in the past. She always liked them so it was very spontaneous!" he shares.

To achieve the fresh cut, Normant used "hero products" from his hair styling collection.

First, he sculpted the actress' strands into that textured voluminous "tousled" look with his Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray. He then relied on his Meta Sheer Dry Oil Finishing Spray, which also protects strands and controls frizz, to add "shine and dimension" to her locks.

julia roberts
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Valentin Flauraud/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

It's no doubt that Roberts' latest mane move has sparked inspiration, and Normant has a few tips on how to achieve the look during your next salon visit.

Because bang styles vary, Normant says length is the first thing you want to consider. "First, make sure you cut the right amount for you."

When it comes to styling, the expert advises using "the right brush size (depending on the amount of bend desired) and blow down. Then, swipe them from right to left so they can sit evenly."

Julia Roberts at Movie Premiere
Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG/Getty

The Oscar winner's latest 'do joins a long roster of her many enviable red carpet hair moments over the years.

One of her earliest set of bangs was in 1997, when she attended the Red Corner New York City premiere with wispy blond fringe teamed with a bouncy shoulder-length bob. Nearly a decade later her fringe made a comeback, only this time dyed a dark brunette shade and cut to eyebrow-length.

