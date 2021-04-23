"Pure happiness is the feeling one was when the people they love are happy," Roberts tells PEOPLE, reflecting on the joy-filled campaign

Julia Roberts Puts Her Megawatt Smile on Display in New Chopard Campaign — See the Photos!

Chopard knows all about dazzling diamonds. That's why the heritage jewelry brand enlisted the help of icon Julia Roberts, whose famous smile alone personifies the company's "Joie de Vivre" ("exuberant enjoyment of life") motto, for its latest launch.

The actress, 53, was named the new face of the legendary Chopard collection earlier this week, telling PEOPLE exclusively the best part of shooting the corresponding campaign and short film with director Xavier Dolan and photographer Shayne Laverdiere was "how much fun we had doing it."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

julia roberts Credit: shayne laverdiere

The Happy Sport campaign — which marks the launch of two new Happy Sport watch models and a collection of Happy Diamonds and Happy Hearts jewelry under Chopard's Happy Diamonds line — embodies the luxury Swiss brand's belief that "diamonds are happier when they are free."

It captures the Pretty Woman star dancing for joy as she flashes her signature smile and puts her personality on full-display.

julia roberts Credit: shayne laverdiere

For Roberts, whose infectious spirit has been lighting up Hollywood since the early '90s, "Pure happiness is the feeling one was when the people they love are happy."

When asked what she learned about herself in the last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the star responds sweetly: "I do not mind staying home, but I really miss hugging."

julia roberts Credit: shayne laverdiere

With the vaccine rolling out and the world slowly going back to normal, Roberts says she's most looking forward to getting back to work.

"My next job has me working with Sean Penn, which has always been a dream of mine," she says.