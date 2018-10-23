Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

No, your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you! Julia Roberts hit the InStyle Awards red carpet alongside her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, and the close friends wore head-to-toe matching outfits that left everyone seeing double.

Roberts was on-hand to support Stewart, who was being honored as Stylist of the Year. Some of Stewart’s other A-list clientele include Gal Gadot, Cate Blanchett and Rebel Wilson (who announced Stewart on stage), but it’s her uncanny resemblance to Roberts that makes their red carpet entrance one to remember.

The pair walked the red carpet on Monday night in the same lilac relaxed-fit Givenchy suit paired with a purple button-down shirt, color block bags, white Clergerie flatform shoes and similar oversize square frames.

“Elizabeth is one of my closest friends and for us, it was just fun,” Roberts told PEOPLE about their matching moment. “[We have] a good sense of humor about it.”

While it’s usually considered a fashion faux pas to arrive on the carpet in the same outfit as someone else, Roberts doesn’t agree. “It’s a perfect night to turn that on it’s head,” she said.

One reason they may have landed on twinning in a suit instead of a dress is because Roberts always favors a two-piece over a gown.

“I’ve always been very masculine in my dressing,” the actress said. “I love menswear, it’s incredible, and [Givenchy’s] Clare [Waight Keller] does incredible menswear and so I mean, I would always take a suit over a gown if I had a choice.”

This may mark the first time the pair wore the exact same thing on the carpet, but they’ve been known to play-up their resemblance on Instagram.

Over the summer they wore matching T-shirts from The Reset, striking the same post in their denim pencil skirts and sneakers.

In 2017, they wore the same white button-down with dark pants during a day on set, declaring they were #secrettwins.

They twinned in printed Gucci dresses with Peter Pan collars in 2016.

And they started this whole twinning movement off with a shot of their matching glasses and styled their hair in the same long, lose waves.