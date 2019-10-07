Image zoom

Pretty Woman meets Pretty in Pink?

Julia Roberts stars in Calzedonia’s Autumn/Winter campaign, and the actress is channeling her iconic character, Vivian Ward — post glow-up — in a sophisticated pale pink blazer dress and patterned tights.

Roberts, who won an Academy Award for her portrayal of the Los Angeles prostitute in the 1990 rom-com classic, topped off the polished campaign look with shoulder-length tousled waves and a soft rose-colored lipstick.

The Italian hosiery company teased the campaign with a short Instagram clip of a woman stepping out of a car wearing polka-dot tights and black booties.

“Guess who’s back … 💕,” they captioned the Instagram post on Thursday.

Though her face isn’t visible, social media users quickly caught on, mentioning Roberts several times in the comment section.

Calzedonia confirmed that the beloved actress is the face of their Fall/Winter 19-20 Legwear campaign in a press release this week, stating that the new collection will feature three tights styles: houndstooth, cashmere and polka dot (Roberts’ personal favorite!)

“I love the ones I wear in the commercial, I love the dots and pied de poule is the must have of the season,” Roberts said in a statement. “The pied de poule is a trend on various FW fashion catwalks and many designers are using this sartorial pattern also on accessories. Calzedonia as well created two different tights with micro and macro pied de poule, the one I am wearing in the TV commercial.”

As for her favorite way to style the tights, Roberts said she would pair them with “a simple silk dress that is black or black with a small pattern and pattern leather brogues.”

The Ben Is Back actress has collaborated with Calzedonia several times, even staring in the brand’s Fall 2018 campaign shot by husband Danny Moder, rocking an array of patterned tights — from leopard print to polka dots!

“I have always liked the look of bare legs,” Roberts told PEOPLE at the time. “Working with Calzedonia has convinced me of the fun and value of the statement of tights.”

“Shooting a film together is a lot of work and time,” she explained. “A commercial is a shorter schedule and that usually makes it easier and even more relaxed.”

She added, “The best element of working with Calzedonia (besides access to the incredible tights!) is the sense of family that they bring to the table.”

When Roberts celebrated her third campaign with Caldezonia in Verona, Italy in 2017, the actress opened up to PEOPLE about her menswear-inspired personal style.

“I love something about the simplicity and elegance of it — and it’s modern,” she said.

Roberts continued, “[Trends are] a game I don’t have enough time to play. I have to stick with my classics.”