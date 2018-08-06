Get a Sneak Peek at Julia Roberts' Latest Fragrance Campaign for Lancôme

Julia Roberts is starring in a new film — and just like many of the roles she’s played in the past, it’s sure to bring a smile to your face.

The actress, 50, is starring in Lancôme’s latest ad campaign for its La vie est belle fragrance, the second-best-selling fragrance in the U.S. And being that the star has been a spokesperson for the brand since 2010, it’s no surprise that the brand is tapping her — and her infectious smile — to spread the word. And in a sneak peek of the campaign, shot by photographer Alexi Lubomirski, the feeling is already radiating.

Alexi Lubomirski/Lancome

In the video by Bruno Aveillan, which will be released on August 26th, Roberts is captured encouraging those around her to be happy and live in the moment — a feeling that Lancôme aims to share through the iconic scent.

Courtesy Lancome

RELATED: Every Time Julia Roberts Gave Us Total Hair Envy

And the five-time PEOPLE World’s Most Beautiful cover star feels that the key to true beauty is simple: “I think as long as everybody smells good and has a smile on their face, that’s a beauty regime,” she told PEOPLE.

Roberts joined Instagram this year, and has been sharing an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look into her life, including her beauty routine.

The star also shared a selfie that featured her newly lightened-up locks from the set of her new Amazon show, Homecoming.

“For me, it’s nice to bring something into people’s homes,” Roberts said of making the switch to television at the Television Critics Association panel for the series last month. “We’re like a delivery service. We’re delivering entertainment right to your doorstep,” she joked.