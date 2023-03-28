Julia Roberts Debuts Bold Bangs at Chopard Event in Switzerland: 'New Hair Cut!'

Julia Roberts stepped out in Geneva, Switzerland, with a bang.

The Oscar winner, who is Chopard's global ambassador, just debuted a new haircut while attending the opening day of the luxury watch fair, Watches and Wonders, with the jewelry brand.

While walking the red carpet with Chopard's German co-presidents Karl-Friedrich Scheufele and Caroline Scheufele, Roberts showed off her new bangs and fresh trim. She kept her outfit, styled by Elizabeth Stewart, classic and chic opting for an ivory Nells Nelson knit suit. And of course she added some extra dazzle via her Chopard watch and jewelry.

Valentin Flauraud/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Roberts' longtime hairstylist Serge Normant touted the "new hair cut" with a beautiful Instagram of the star.

Roberts also posted a snap of her new look on Instagram, with the caption, "'Wanna Buy a Watch?' 😁 Thank you Geneva and @Chopard. #watchesandwonders2023."

At the watch summit in Switzerland, Chopard announced the latest steps in its commitment to more sustainable luxury products, including the use of 80% recycled steel in all its steel watches.

Roberts currently stars in Chopard's latest print and visual campaigns, dazzling in the ads in a sparkling diamonds and of course her iconic, mega-watt smile.

For the 12-part video series rolling out now, Roberts was captured "spreading her joy and larks. She knits, finds something nice to say about everyone, slips into trainers under her glamorous dresses, takes over the camera herself and interrupts her script rehearsal to cuddle her dog Myrtle that jumps on her lap," the brand shared with PEOPLE.

The director of the videos, James Gray, praised the star, staying,"Julia Roberts is that rare thing: a genuine movie star, she also happens to be a person with a tremendous sense of humor about it all, and somehow, she hasn't let her legendary status go to her head."

Valentin Flauraud/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The director continued: "I always jump at any chance I might get to work with her. Both Julia and Chopard embody a true sense of happiness, so it was a wonderful opportunity to work with them on this campaign."

Roberts has had a long relationship with the brand, way before debuting a new hairstyle with them, sharing that one of her favorite fashion moments ever was when she wore Chopard at the 2016 Cannes film festival.

"The first time I was there, running late and racing down the hallway," she continued. "Somebody was still sewing me into my dress, so we were all running down the hallway to the elevator and somebody was sewing away. And I just thought 'It's so classic'. It was a "Cannes"-Do moment."