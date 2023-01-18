Julia Roberts' Beauty Pro 'Won't Do Makeup Without' This Lancôme Primer

The Critics Choice Awards red carpet got a major injection of star power on Sunday night when Julia Roberts arrived in a custom black Schiaparelli gown with long sleeves and a sequin sunray pattern at the neckline.

The design was such a stunner that it served as inspiration for the Gaslit nominee's elegant glam.

"When Julia sat down in my chair, she said, 'the dress is so gorgeous and it has so many sequins, we should do a simple makeup look,' says Genevieve Herr, Roberts' pro of 25 years.

As a Lancôme Ambassadress, Roberts knows her way around skincare so she had already prepped her skin with the brand's Advanced Génifique Hydrogel Sheet Mask followed by Advanced Génifique Face Serum. By the time Herr arrived, all that was left to do was apply some Absolue Brightening & Revitalizing Rich Cream and Prep & Hydrate Primer.

"I will not do makeup without this primer, because it's what keeps the makeup looking fresh the whole night," says Herr. "That's why when I give her a touch up kit for the carpet, it's just lipstick. There is no need for her to do nothing else."

Courtesy of Genevieve Herr

For the eyes, Herr created a soft smokey eye with Lancôme Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette in Taupe Craze, using the lighter shades on the inner corners and blending darker shades into the creases and outer corners. She defined the upper lash line with Lancôme Idôle Liquid Eyeliner and added a few coats of Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

To enhance the star's famous smile, she lined and filled in her lips with Lancôme Le Lip in Sheer Raspberry then topped it off with Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Cream Lipstick in Blush Classique. "I went with a warm pink that has some gold in it to complement the dress," says Herr.

Roberts' longtime hairstylist Serge Normant also wanted the star's Schiaparelli design to shine so he decided on a middle part with "very soft undone waves to contrast the sophistication of that gorgeous dress," he says. "I love the overall ease of the look — it's very Julia."

Courtesy of Genevieve Herr

He used products from his own line including the Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray, the Meta Luxe Hairspray and the Meta Sheer Dry Oil Finishing Spray.

Despite the head-to-toe high-glam results, the getting ready process was filled with fun. "It was a happy day," says Herr. "We've been working with her for such a long time, it's almost like a family. We laugh a lot."

