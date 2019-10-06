Julia Roberts Channels Her Pretty Woman Character in Polka Dot Ensemble at L.A. Polo Event

Image zoom Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Julia Roberts is hitting everyone with some ’90s nostalgia!

The 51-year-old actress stopped by the 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades, California, on Saturday, and made a sweet nod to her Pretty Woman character with her polka dot ensemble.

Roberts arrived at the event wearing a playful black-and-white polka dot jumpsuit by Michael Kors with pleated detailing and a white belt around her waist — which was reminiscent of the famous outfit she wore nearly 30 years ago as Vivian Ward in the popular 1990 romantic comedy.

During a scene in the film, her character was taken to a polo match by Richard Gere’s businessman character, Edward Lewis, where she wore a chocolate brown and white polka dot dress. Her character similarly had a belted waist and a pleated skirt.

RELATED: Julia Roberts Doesn’t ‘Think You Could Make’ Pretty Woman Now

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; TOUCHSTONE PICTURES/Ronald Grant Archive/Mary Evans/Everett Collection

Pretty Woman tells the story of a sassy prostitute Vivian Ward, whose chance encounter with ruthless businessman Edward Lewis leads to a love story neither expected.

Earlier this year, Roberts told The Guardian that she didn’t think the movie would work in today’s world.

RELATED VIDEO: Jason Momoa Took His Mom to Meet Julia Roberts — And They Both ‘Geeked Out’

“I don’t really think you could make that movie now, right?” Roberts told the outlet. “So many things you could poke a hole in, but I don’t think it takes away from people being able to enjoy it.”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

As Roberts recalled to the outlet, she landed the role after eight other actresses turned it down.

“It really is not a measure of talent, particularly in the beginning,” she said. “It’s a measure of good fortune — and being able to have your wits about you enough to make something out of that good fortune.”

The popular film was recently adapted into a stage musical that is currently playing on Broadway. Last August, Roberts attended a special performance of Pretty Woman: The Musical to pay tribute to its director, Garry Marshall, who died in July 2016.