Julia Roberts Channels Her Pretty Woman Character in Polka Dot Ensemble at L.A. Polo Event

Julia Roberts is hitting everyone with some ’90s nostalgia!
The 51-year-old actress stopped by the 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades, California, on Saturday, and made a sweet nod to her Pretty Woman character with her polka dot ensemble.
Roberts arrived at the event wearing a playful black-and-white polka dot jumpsuit by Michael Kors with pleated detailing and a white belt around her waist — which was reminiscent of the famous outfit she wore nearly 30 years ago as Vivian Ward in the popular 1990 romantic comedy.
During a scene in the film, her character was taken to a polo match by Richard Gere’s businessman character, Edward Lewis, where she wore a chocolate brown and white polka dot dress. Her character similarly had a belted waist and a pleated skirt.
Pretty Woman tells the story of a sassy prostitute Vivian Ward, whose chance encounter with ruthless businessman Edward Lewis leads to a love story neither expected.
Earlier this year, Roberts told The Guardian that she didn’t think the movie would work in today’s world.
“I don’t really think you could make that movie now, right?” Roberts told the outlet. “So many things you could poke a hole in, but I don’t think it takes away from people being able to enjoy it.”
As Roberts recalled to the outlet, she landed the role after eight other actresses turned it down.
“It really is not a measure of talent, particularly in the beginning,” she said. “It’s a measure of good fortune — and being able to have your wits about you enough to make something out of that good fortune.”
The popular film was recently adapted into a stage musical that is currently playing on Broadway. Last August, Roberts attended a special performance of Pretty Woman: The Musical to pay tribute to its director, Garry Marshall, who died in July 2016.