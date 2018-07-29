Julia Roberts Shows Off Lightened Locks While Calling New TV Show a 'Great Mental Challenge'

Julia Roberts is showing off her blonde ‘do!

While promoting her new TV series Homecoming at the Television Critics Association panel for the series on Saturday, the Oscar-winning actress, 50, wore a light blue ensemble that highlighted her blonde locks.

Roberts portrays Heidi Bergham, a caseworker who deals with soldiers returning from war, in the upcoming Amazon show, which is set to begin streaming on Nov. 2. The series is based on a podcast of the same name written by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg.

“For me, it’s nice to bring something into people’s homes,” the movie star remarked.

“We’re like a delivery service. We’re delivering entertainment right to your doorstep,” she joked, adding that what drew her to the role was having more time “to unravel things for people.”

Julia Roberts Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

“It was a great mental challenge every day,” Roberts added, explaining how in addition to mentally preparing for the role, there were many logistical aspects of the shoot to figure out.

During the panel, Roberts also spoke about how excited she was to be reunited with friend Dermot Mulroney and “finally” get to play his love interest.

“It only took 30 years!” she added.

The actors previously starred in My Best Friend’s Wedding and August: Osage County together.

Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney Kevin Winter/amfAR/Getty Images

RELATED: Julia Roberts (Finally!) Says ‘Hello’ to Instagram with a Radiant Smile and Love

Speaking about their friendship in 2016, Mulroney opened up to PEOPLE about the secret behind their enduring bond.

“The first time I met her was in the audition for My Best Friend’s Wedding. To be honest with you, I’d never seen her in a movie previous to that either,” Mulroney told PEOPLE at Spike TV’s Guys Choice Awards, where he presented her with the Woman of the Decade award.

“I’ve had a great friendship with her and would push these guys out of the way to say something nice about her,” he continued.