The Mini Version of Julia Roberts’ Sold-Out BaubleBar Ring Is on Sale — but It’s Bound to Disappear Soon

Julia Roberts is like King Queen Midas of the fashion world — everything she touches turns to sold (out!). Needless to say, when she stacked BaubleBar’s Alidia rings on her fingers last year, they were gone quicker than you could get them in your cart. If you haven’t already heard of one of the internet’s buzziest rings, let us be the first to introduce you.

Adorned with colorful baguette-shaped stones, these unique stunners are designed to be stacked on top of each other. The rings are known for selling out just 72 hours after their launch, and they’ve since found their way onto the fingers of thousands of women, including Roberts, Rita Ora, and Kesha. At this point, the Alidia rings are so popular, they’re practically as famous as the fingers they’ve graced.

And due to their popularity, it’s rare to find them in stock. But BaubleBar continues to launch similar versions that are just as sought-after, like the Mini Alidia ring. With a smaller band and stones that are just as colorful, it’s basically a slimmed-down version of the original. And thanks to BaubleBar’s massive sitewide sale, you can score the Mini Alidia rings for 20 percent off!

Normally, they cost $44 apiece, but with this deal, you can get one for just under $36. With five gorgeous colors to choose from, this is all the more reason to stock up and stack up while they’re on sale. You can also snag the Micro Alidia ring — an extra-petite version of the original with round stones — at this same price. Just add your favorites to your cart and enter the promo code 2020 at checkout to get the discount.

And if you thought it couldn’t get any better, you’re in for a treat. On top of the brand’s sitewide sale, BaubleBar is also offering an array of other gorgeous jewelry pieces for just $20, including the Micro Mixed Alidia ring that combines the round and baguette stones from the two styles mentioned above. Anything in this section would make a great stocking stuffer, by the way.

These deals end on Sunday, December 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET, but given the Alidia rings’ history of selling out, we recommend shopping sooner rather than later — especially if you’re planning to give them to a friend as a gift.

As we said before, this is a sitewide sale, which means you can add pretty much anything you fancy to your cart and get it for 20 percent off. So head on over to BaubleBar to get the star-approved rings and more dazzling baubles for less!