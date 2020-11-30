Julia Roberts’ Iconic BaubleBar Rings Are Only $12 for Cyber Monday — and They’re Expected to Sell Out Soon
Score three Mini Alidia rings on sale for the price of one
Name a ring more famous than BaubleBar’s Alidia ring. We’ll wait. You’ve likely scrolled by them on your Instagram feed or spotted them stacked on fingers in the wild. Known for selling out just 72 hours after their launch, the colorful baguette stone-embellished bands have become one of BaubleBar’s best-sellers. When style icon Julia Roberts wore the rainbow stunners with an emerald green pants suit on the Hollywood Walk of Fame red carpet, it only added more urge for shoppers to get their
hands fingers on them.
The Alidia rings have been such a hit that the brand continues to create new versions of them that are just as swoon-worthy, like the Mini Alidia ring. It has all the same features of the original, but is smaller in size. And of course, it’s been just as popular and hard to find in stock — until now. BaubleBar just brought back the Mini Alidia ring in six gorgeous new colors, including iridescent, lavender, light pink, purple, topaz, and navy.
Even better? BaubleBar is selling them for just $12 apiece during Cyber Monday. This is a big deal considering the rings normally retail for $44 apiece. You can basically get three rings for less than the price of one, which is great news if you want to stack them up your fingers a la Julia Roberts.
BaubleBar offered the same deal on its original Alidia rings around this time last year and they sold out completely within 48 hours, so you can expect the minis to go just as quickly. We’d even bet they’re gone before Cyber Monday ends! So don’t wait too long to add a few of the buzziest rings on the Internet to your cart while they’re so deeply discounted.
Scroll down to shop the Mini Alidia rings for just $12 apiece during BaubleBar’s Cyber Monday sale.
Buy It! BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring in Iridescent, $12 (orig. $44); baublebar.com
Buy It! BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring in Light Pink, $12 (orig. $44); baublebar.com
Buy It! BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring in Lavender, $12 (orig. $44); baublebar.com
Buy It! BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring in Topaz, $12 (orig. $44); baublebar.com
Buy It! BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring in Navy, $12 (orig. $44); baublebar.com
Buy It! BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring in Purple, $12 (orig. $44); baublebar.com
