Julia Roberts and Sean Penn Suit Up for the New York City Premiere of Gaslit

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 18: Sean Penn and Julia Roberts attend the premiere of "Gaslit" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on April 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn hit the red carpet looking like power players.

The actors both donned suits for the New York City premiere of the political thriller limited series Gaslit on Monday night.

Roberts, 54, looked chic in a gray and white plaid ensemble with short pants and complemented the look with a pair of classic black pumps. Penn, 61, wore a traditional black suit with a matching tie as they posed for pictures outside of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

In the new Starz series, which focuses on the Watergate scandal, Roberts plays whistleblower Martha Mitchell while Penn portrays her husband, Attorney General John Mitchell. They are joined in Gaslit by costars Dan Stevens and Betty Gilpin, who star as John and Mo Dean, respectively.

In an interview with The New York Times Magazine that was published Friday, Roberts — who will also star in the upcoming romantic comedy film Ticket to Paradise, set to be released in October — said that she's really enjoyed her recent film and television projects.

"To go from John and Martha Mitchell [in Gaslit], to play these scenes with the greatest dramatic actor, I think, of my generation in Sean Penn, and then run around Australia with George [Clooney] playing these very funny scenes [in Ticket to Paradise] — I'm living my acting dreams," she said.

The actress also revealed why she hasn't taken on another rom-com in recent years — and clarified that she wouldn't be opposed to doing more if the right scripts came along.

"People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that's gone by that I haven't done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one," Roberts told New York Times Magazine.

"If I had read something that I thought was that Notting Hill level of writing or My Best Friend's Wedding level of madcap fun, I would do it. They didn't exist until this movie [Ticket to Paradise] that I just did that Ol Parker wrote and directed."

Roberts stars alongside Clooney as a divorced couple who tries to prevent their daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) from making the same mistake they did after she decides to marry a stranger on a trip to Bali with her best friend Wren (Billie Lourd).

"But even with that, I thought, well, disaster, because this only works if it's George Clooney. Lo and behold, George felt it only worked with me. Somehow we were both able to do it, and off we went," she said.

Earlier this month, while promoting Gaslit, Roberts reminisced on My Best Friend's Wedding nearly 25 years since the film's release. "So many people have someone that they can see themselves as in the movie, and I also just think that we really got lucky coming together," she said in an interview with E! Daily Pop.

"None of us knew each other before we made the movie, and we just had a really great chemistry," she told E!. "It just worked. I mean, we all really liked each other."

