The singer, who is known for being body-positive, also showed off her natural body hair at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in March

Julia Michaels Tells Body Shamers to 'Eat a Bag of Worms' as She Proudly Displays Her Armpit Hair

Julia Michaels has a message for the haters.

Last week, the Grammy winner proudly displayed her armpit hair in two Instagram selfies, joking in the caption that people who have something to say about "you or your body" can "go eat a bag of worms."

"People are always going to have something to say about you or your body," Michaels, 27, wrote. "They will always try to attack you when you're feeling the most happy or the most yourself you've ever been. To that I say go eat a bag of worms. 😊Thanks for listening and have a good day :)"

Her fans and followers seemingly agreed, filling the comment section with supportive, body positive messages.

"If the body hair wasn't supposed to be there it wouldn't grow 🙂 do whatever makes you feel comfortable!! 💚" one person wrote. "Your body is your body, no one should ever try to change someone else, just mind your own business! Btw you are ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL 💛💛" a second added.

And this is not the first time Michaels has taken a stand and rebelled against unrealistic beauty standards. In March, the "Issues" singer embraced her natural body hair at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.

Julia Michaels Credit: Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty

The star - who was nominated for song of the year with boyfriend JP Saxe for their apocalypse-inspired hit single "If the World Was Ending" - walked the red carpet in a strapless Georges Chakra Couture gown embellished with white origami pleated floral details.

The singer spoke about normalizing body air on Twitter last year, writing, "Honestly, I'm not shaving my armpits ever again. I don't know why I ever did before. Social norms can eat an eggplant."