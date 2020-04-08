Julia Louis-Dreyfus is taking beauty matters into her own hands.

On Wednesday, the Office of the Governor of California shared a video of the Seinfeld actress sitting at her makeup vanity wearing some exaggerated eyeshadow, bold blush and extremely over-lined red lipstick to address the state of California.

“You know, normally, when I do a PSA like this, I have a hair and makeup team—a glam team, a professional glam team—who come and help me with my look. But today, they’re staying home,” explained Louis-Dreyfus. “They’re staying safe.”

“And that’s what I would like you to do,” the actress continued. “Please stay home. Please stay safe, and help us flatten the curve. And if you do happen to go out please maintain six feet of physical distance.”

The Governor’s Office told the comedian in the caption, “You’ve never looked better.”

While Louis-Dreyfus’ makeup look was done for comedic purposes, with salons and other grooming businesses closed during this pandemic, many people across the U.S. are taking their beauty routines into their own hands, including your favorite celebs.

On Wednesday, Today‘s Carson Daly gave himself a haircut live on-air with a little guidance from celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton. The expert explained, “I would just tidy things up. Don’t go crazy until you get back to the salon.”

Other TV hosts like Martha Stewart can’t wait to get back to the professionals. Last week, she posted a glowy photo of herself with the caption, “Where is my hairdresser Megan? Where is my makeup artist @daisybeautytoye ? Where is my colorist Parvin Klein @bergdorfs ? Where is my manicurist Luda @johnbarrettnyc ? I think about you all daily as I attempt my own daily ablutions and preparations.”

While she may miss her team, Stewart has echoed Louis-Dreyfus’ same message about the importance of staying home. She said in an Instagram post, “Staying home and following CDC guidelines is one VERY ESSENTIAL way to help our neighbors and community.”

