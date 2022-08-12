Julia Fox Wears One of Her Most Skin-Baring Looks Ever — See the Jaw-Dropping Outfit

Julia Fox is never afraid to show a little bit of skin.

The Uncut Gems star stepped out in L.A. on Thursday in a barely there outfit, putting a lot of confidence in the tiny pieces of fabric's ability to cover the necessary areas. And she looked pretty much flawless in her little latex getup.

Fox's black latex outfit left little to the imagination, ever-so-strategically draped across her top and bottom as it was held together by large metal loops. The cutouts put her toned abs and legs on full display, enhanced even more so by her black heels. She carried a small silver bag to complete the look.

No look of hers is truly complete, though, without graphic eyeliner on her face. She delivered during this outing with bold black eyeliner. However, the rest of her face is mostly bare, keeping the focus on her eyes. Fox, 32, also wore her hair down with its natural waves, making it look effortlessly tousled.

Fox, who famously dated Kanye West at the beginning of this year, isn't afraid of a daring look, whether it's with her fashion or her beauty. She dabbled in the bleached-brows trend in May, showing off the look on Instagram. But while you might think a bold brow change would stand out, Fox found it to have the opposite effect.

In an Instagram story, Fox confessed that her new look helped her go incognito actually.

"Since I bleached the brow[s] I get stopped on the street way less and even tho I fkin love u guys I'm enjoying this false sense of anonymity," she wrote alongside a close-up of her transparent brows.

Fox will never truly have anonymity on the streets, though, as long as she continues to wear her head-turning 'fits. She wore nothing but her underwear and a blazer to go grocery shopping in May, pairing the look with slouchy boots and a purse made out of a pair of jeans (clever!).

She wrote on Instagram at the time that she was simply "preparing for the apocalypse" and when haters tried to poke fun at her look, she swiftly shut it down.

Instagram account @tipsydrunk posted a meme of the outfit writing "When it's laundry day but you have errands to run," above a photo of Fox packing her groceries into her car.

In an Instagram Story that she later deleted, Fox defended her attire, reposting the meme and writing, "I just think that if it's socially acceptable at the beach it should be the same everywhere lol."

To say that Fox likes making a statement with her style is, well, a bit of an understatement. She may have said back in March that "latex is kinda played out," opting for a barely there denim look instead, but she's clearly changed her tune.

She'll seemingly do a bit of everything when it comes to her fashion, but what she won't do is gatekeep. The denim look she rocked in March came complete with a tutorial for her fans on how to DIY at home.

The Forbidden Fruits podcast host shared with her 1.2 million Instagram followers a brief video tutorial on how to flip a pair of high-waisted jeans into a low-rise, cutting off the waist and using the scrap material to fashion the bandeau top.

"Low waisted pants tutorial! I also used what I cut off to make the bandeau," she captioned the clip. "It makes for a really cute set and it's easy and honestly now that latex is kinda played out, Denim, you're all I have left. ALSO for the zipper you have to put crazy glue at the top to keep it from sliding off!!!"She had the same energy when she shared a DIY for a white t-shirt look in March as well. Giving her Instagram followers the scoop on how to create their own look just like hers, she happily showed off the "super easy, super cute" outfit.