Yay or Neigh? Julia Fox Dresses as a Dominatrix Horse Girl in All-Leather Look — Including a Tail!

What do you get when you mix a centaur and a dominatrix? Julia Fox in this exotic equestrian ensemble.

The model and actress came in like a dark horse on Sunday night when she stepped out in New York City for a Fashion Week event donning serious stallion swagger.

Fox, who recently admitted to getting liposuction and Botox despite wanting to go natural, is no stranger to avant-garde fashion or head-turning looks — like seriously deconstructed denim and underwear as outerwear. However, this horse-inspired look surely takes the carrot cake.

The 33-year-old star was pictured at night on the streets of the city sporting an all-black, all-leather outfit that consisted of a hooded crop top that rode just along her nipples and continued down her arms forming gloves, a maxi skirt with cutouts exposing her rear, matching black high-heeled boots and a black Thom Browne "Fox" bag that came with its own life-like tail.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

However, what really took this outfit over the top was the horse-like tail attached to her backside! The literal ponytail traveled down to her ankles and perfectly matched her purse's tail end.

The star finished off the mustang moment with white eyeshadow, winged black eyeliner and her violin-inspired back tattoo that was ultra-visible with the crop top.

This Fashion Week 'fit comes after the star reinvented the Canadian tuxedo when she attended a star-studded New York Fashion Week dinner hosted by Evan Mock and Pandora jewelry in N.Y.C.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

To the private dinner, Fox wore a backless, asymmetrical mini dress made from recycled multi-colored denim waistbands and paired the dress with a denim puffer, boots and purse — of course, also made from denim.

The only part of the look that wasn't jean material was the pop of sparkle she added to her look with diamond earrings and rings from the Diamonds by Pandora Brilliance lab-created collection.