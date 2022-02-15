Julia Fox Walks New York Fashion Week Runway After Splitting from Kanye West

Julia Fox opened LaQuan Smith's New York Fashion Week show on Valentine's Day after confirming the end of her two-month relationship with Kanye West

Julia Fox has made her New York Fashion Week runway debut after splitting from Kanye West.

The Uncut Gems actress, 32, walked the autumn/winter 2022 show for LaQuan Smith Monday. She wore a tight, black dress with a cleavage-teasing cutout and white heels, and accessorized with thick silver bangles and matching earrings, her hair slicked back in a bun.

Fox opened the show, according to Women's Wear Daily. Smith told the outlet, "Julia has been my girl from Day One."

"Julia has been so supportive of me from my early days. She always comes to me for a nasty catsuit for a night out on the town and it just felt kind of pressy and gaggy and I was like, 'Let's just do it.' It's not far-fetched," the designer explained. "People anticipate coming to a LaQuan Smith show for a gag kind of moment, a little excitement."

Julia Fox is seen wearing LaQuan Smith fashions at the LaQuan Smith Fall/Winter 2022 Runway Show Credit: Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Fox's runway moment comes shortly after she confirmed her split from West, 44. On Monday, her rep told PEOPLE that the couple called it quits after dating since early 2022.

"Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together," Fox's rep said in a statement.

In a statement posted to her Instagram Story that has been deleted but re-shared by the Pop Crave Twitter account and TMZ, the actress addressed the breakup.

"Y'all would love if I was soooo upset! The media would love to paint a picture of me a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself but it's NOT TRUE!!," she wrote. "Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn't in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!"

Kanye West and Julia Fox are seen on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. Kanye West and Julia Fox | Credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

She also denied that she was seen crying in the airport after her breakup, writing, "and for the record the only time I cried in 2022 was on Feb 6th on my dead BFF bday. Anyway If u want the full tea ur gonna have to buy the book when it comes out :)"

Fox and West first met in Miami on New Year's Eve and made their red carpet debut as a couple on Jan. 23 at Paris Men's Fashion Week. The No Sudden Move star confirmed her romance with the rapper to Interview magazine, saying they shared "an instant connection."

Earlier this month, Fox denied rumors she and the West had split. Days before the breakup was confirmed, a source told PEOPLE the relationship had "cooled off a bit" due to distance — she is based in New York City, while West had been spending time in Los Angeles.