Julia Fox Uses Her Clutch as a Lighter at CFDA Awards, Says Her Gray Hair Is a 'Love Letter' to Aging

Julia Fox's ensemble at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards was "lit" in many ways.

On Monday night, the Uncut Gems star attended the sartorial bash in New York City and didn't disappoint with her trademark dare-to-bare fashion.

Fox, 32, stunned in a Valerievi turtleneck gown, which left little to the imagination with a gaping cutout that revealed a strapless bra, bikini bottoms and her toned abs.

The mom of one — known for her exaggerated smokey eyeshadow and bleached brows — also made a beauty statement with her gray roots, which appear to be sprayed on and an ode to aging.

"This is a love letter to getting older. We're embracing getting older," she said of her silver roots in an Instagram video captured by The Cut.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Yet out of all of her outfit's "wow" factors, it was the actress' handbag rotation that turned heads.

For her first accessory of the night, Fox donned the Edie Parker Hit Bag, a satin purse inspired by an "elevated interpretation of a joint," as described by the brand, founded by Brett Heyman, who joined the self-proclaimed muse on the white carpet.

Later on, she sported the label's illuminating Slim Jean acrylic clutch, engraved with "Fox" in all-capital letters, which acted as a lighter, thanks to its "cleverly designed slot."

Instagram videos showed Fox getting the most out of her purse by lighting up what appears to be a joint.

Fox's stash of designer handbags have come to her aid on more than one occasion.

In October, she posted a TikTok video explaining the one time she was allegedly attacked by a machete — and how her gray Hermès Birkin bag saved her life.

In response to another TikToker labeling "lived-in" Birkin bags as "chic," Fox recalled the incident, sharing, "So, I love her but she's been through a lot. It's a little hard to see there but she was actually attacked by a machete," referring to her slashed accessory.

"I'm not kidding. That actually happened to this bag and me," Fox added. "I don't know. I don't even know how I f—ing managed to like... you know, I was holding onto this Birkin for my life."