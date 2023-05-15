Julia Fox wears what she wants.

In her latest street style moment, the actress and style star, 33, was spotted in Los Angeles wearing nothing but undies from the waist down and a full-on 'fit on the rest of her body as she filled her Mustang with gas.

She paired a brown, slightly oversized blazer with a white crop top featuring the words "high class white trash" across her chest. The star also sported a pair of yellow-tinted sunglasses, large hoop earrings, a black purse with green fur accents and furry white heels on her feet.

Instead of conventional bottoms, Fox slipped on a pair of gray Diesel boxer briefs … and nothing else.

This isn't the first time the star has worn underwear as outerwear to run some errands. This time last year, Fox went on a grocery store run in an ensemble that was anything but casual.

The Uncut Gems star left little to the imagination in a black-and-white Alexander Wang underwear-bralette set, which she paired with an oversized acid-washed denim jacket and slouchy denim stiletto boots. In true Fox fashion, she carried her errand essentials in an Alexander Wang jean tote bag (replicating the remainder of her non-existent pants). She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and silver hoop earrings.

Fox later took to Instagram to show off her provocative look with a gallery of photos of herself in the ensemble. "My vibe is just preparing for the apocalypse rn," she captioned the post.

And she didn't care what anyone had to say about it, either. In a now-deleted Instagram story, Fox defended her attire, reposting a meme shaming the outfit and writing, "I just think that if it's socially acceptable at the beach it should be the same everywhere lol."