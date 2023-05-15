Julia Fox Takes On the 'No-Pants' Trend While Pumping Gas in Her Underwear

Julia Fox ran some errands in another one-of-a-kind outfit

By Zizi Strater
Published on May 15, 2023 04:45 PM
Julia Fox is seen on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Julia Fox wears what she wants.

In her latest street style moment, the actress and style star, 33, was spotted in Los Angeles wearing nothing but undies from the waist down and a full-on 'fit on the rest of her body as she filled her Mustang with gas.

She paired a brown, slightly oversized blazer with a white crop top featuring the words "high class white trash" across her chest. The star also sported a pair of yellow-tinted sunglasses, large hoop earrings, a black purse with green fur accents and furry white heels on her feet.

Instead of conventional bottoms, Fox slipped on a pair of gray Diesel boxer briefs … and nothing else.

Julia Fox is seen on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

This isn't the first time the star has worn underwear as outerwear to run some errands. This time last year, Fox went on a grocery store run in an ensemble that was anything but casual.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

The Uncut Gems star left little to the imagination in a black-and-white Alexander Wang underwear-bralette set, which she paired with an oversized acid-washed denim jacket and slouchy denim stiletto boots. In true Fox fashion, she carried her errand essentials in an Alexander Wang jean tote bag (replicating the remainder of her non-existent pants). She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and silver hoop earrings.

Julia Fox is seen on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Fox later took to Instagram to show off her provocative look with a gallery of photos of herself in the ensemble. "My vibe is just preparing for the apocalypse rn," she captioned the post.

And she didn't care what anyone had to say about it, either. In a now-deleted Instagram story, Fox defended her attire, reposting a meme shaming the outfit and writing, "I just think that if it's socially acceptable at the beach it should be the same everywhere lol."

Related Articles
Julia Fox is seen on May 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Julia Fox Goes Grocery Shopping in Underwear and a Denim Blazer, Says She's 'Preparing for the Apocalypse'
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Turns a New York City Street Into Her Personal Runway in an Ultra Mini Skirt and Oversized Coat
Hot couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber shopping at Aim Leon Dore store with some friends then walking together in the Soho neighborhood in New York, NY on May 10, 2023. Photo by Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Justin Bieber,Hailey Bieber Ref: SPL6570168 100523 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Justin and Hailey Bieber Share Sweet Embrace While Shopping in N.Y.C.
Jennifer Lopez
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Jennifer Lopez outfit changes
Holy Mother! Jennifer Lopez Wears 5 Glam Looks (and Counting) for 'The Mother' Press Tour 
Kendall Jenner & Boyfriend Bad Bunny were spotted wearing matching black leather outfits during a dinner date in Santa Monica, CA.
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Rock Matching Looks – Yet Again! – On Date Night in Los Angeles
Kylie Jenner Mugler H&M Los Angeles Celebration
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Kendall Jenner is seen heading to a Met Gala afterparty
Kendall Jenner Steps Out in Nothing but a Cheeky Thong and Sequin Bodysuit for Met Gala Afterparty
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna
The Best Coordinated Looks in the History of Met Gala Couples
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Nicole Kidman Wears Dress from 2004 Chanel No. 5 Ad for Date Night with Keith Urban at Met Gala 2023
Rihanna
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Hailey Bieber's Classic Coachella Look Includes a Sweet Nod to Justin
Hailey Bieber's Coachella Look Is Classic Cool Girl — and Has a Sweet Nod to Husband Justin Bieber
julia fox denim
All the Creative Ways Julia Fox Rocks Denim and Reinvents the Canadian Tuxedo
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Julia Fox is seen on February 13, 2023 in New York City.
Yay or Neigh? Julia Fox Dresses as a Dominatrix Horse Girl in All-Leather Look — Including a Tail!
Kylie Jenner Best Fashion Moments
Kylie Jenner's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Jennifer Garner
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week