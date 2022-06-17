Fox tells PEOPLE about fashion, her now-infamous upcoming book, split from Kanye West and more at the premiere of longtime friend Richie Shazam's Savitree short film

Julia Fox Says She's 'Providing' a 'Visual Service' to the Public with Her Daring Fashion Looks

Julia Fox is an open book.

The Uncut Gems (virally known as "Uncuh Jahmz") actress, model, mother, and aspiring author attended the Converse and Tribeca Festival premiere of longtime friend Richie Shazam's short film directorial debut Savitree on Thursday. On the red carpet, she spoke to PEOPLE about everything going on in her life, from taking fashion risks to her unique approach to fame.

Fox, 32, arrived at the screening wearing a 3D-printed geometric top by Artemisi paired with a black leather mini skirt and accompanied by her signature black eyeliner, drawn as a rounded wing overtop her bleached eyebrows. As revealed on her Instagram Story, she took an electric Citi Bike to the event. "I'm a 'by any means necessary' type of b*tch," she captioned a video taken mid-ride.

Shazam, 31, created the autobiographical documentary Savitree about her life, growing up queer, coming out as transgender, and finding her own chosen family — which includes Fox — in New York City.

"We've been inseparable for over 15 years," Shazam tells PEOPLE of friends like Fox before the screening, held in celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month. "For me, this film is about not just celebrating myself and my work, but celebrating the people that hold me down and keep me together through the good, the bad, the ugly."

"When something happens to Richie, I feel like it's happening to me too, so I feel like it's our story," Fox says of Savitree, in which she appears in throwback photographs and a CGI rendering of herself walking with Shazam and close friend Briana Andore. "I'm sure there won't be a dry eye in the theater."

In an interview on the red carpet, Fox opened up about her now-infamous upcoming book, split from Kanye West, motherhood, and why it's important to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride.

PEOPLE: First, I'd love to discuss your fashion. You're always taking risks and wearing them with confidence. What do you strive for when you're putting together a look?

Julia Fox: I think just being fearless, not giving a f—, doing what I feel like doing, and not caring about whether society thinks it's normal or not. If I think it's cool, then it's cool.

Are there any styles or trends you would never wear?

Honestly, no. I can see the beauty in every type of style and fashion.

You're writing a book, and you notably told Variety, "It was a memoir at first, but now it's just, like, my first book." Can you give us any update on the process and what the concept will be?

I'm about halfway done, and it's kind of memoir-style. I'm taking a lot of stuff from my past and weaving it into what my present day is also like.

Do you have a timeline for its release?

I'm just writing right now. I don't know how long the editing process is gonna take once it's actually done, so we'll see, but I would say about a year.

Will Kanye West be in the book at all?

I don't think so.

Have you spoken with him at all since your split?

No, no, no. I just got so busy, and, like, I don't know. Life happens.

Could you see the book being turned into a film?

Definitely.

Would you want to star as yourself?

No.

Who would you want to play you?

I haven't thought about it. I have no idea. I would kind of like to go into the public schools and try to find someone that maybe has a hidden talent and discover somebody.

The next Julia Fox.

I would love to do that, find the next mini-me. I don't think she can be classically trained. She has to be kind of like a wild animal.

You have a very unique approach to being a celebrity. Recently, you said on Instagram that you "decided to walk to increase the chances of being papped cuz the world needs this look." Why do you choose to be so open about your moves in this industry, especially in comparison to celebrities who don't want people to know they'd like to be photographed?

Well, I mean, you pick and choose. Sometimes the paparazzi get me, and I look like s—, you know? If they're gonna get me, I might as well make the best of it. I feel like I'm doing a service. I'm providing a service.

To the people.

Yeah, a visual service.

Do you have a goal as a celebrity?

Money.

Money?

Yeah.

Can you elaborate?

Just money. Isn't that everyone's goal?

Your son, Valentino, is about a year and a half now. How's life as a mother?

He's amazing. He's my little angel. I love him so much. I would like to have more children. I think he's ready for siblings.

Are you looking to get pregnant soon?

If it happens, great, but I'm not, like, actively looking for it.

Savitree is about identity, and this event is for Pride Month. What does LGBTQ+ Pride mean to you?

I grew up in the city around gay culture and queer culture, so for me it's where I feel the most comfortable. The gays appreciate the fashion, you know? [Laughs] The basics are a little more like, 'Oh my God, what is she wearing? She's trying too hard,' whereas the gays are like, 'Oh my God, she looks f—ing amazing.' If you have the opportunity to serve, why not serve? I love the gays.

Do you have a message for your gay fans this Pride Month?