Julia Fox Once Modeled Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Before Kanye West Romance

The 31-year-old Uncut Gems actress was once a featured model on Kardashian's SKIMS' social media channels.

Leading up to the launch of SKIMS Summer Mesh collection in May 2019, it appeared that the solutionwear label gifted Fox some of the pieces for her to wear on Instagram. The actress modeled the black undergarments on her Instagram Story and tagged SKIMS; soon after, SKIMS reposted her photos to build some hype as a lead-up to the launch.

In a Dec. 2021 episode of Fox's podcast Forbidden Fruits with Julia Fox and Niki Takesh, the actress revealed that she's been a "diehard, OG" Kardashians fan since the early days of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. "I've been watching Keeping Up since it first came out in 2007 when like, watching it was embarrassing," she said.

"I like wanted them to be my family. You feel like you know them. It's like you're happy for them when something good happens," Fox continued.

Now, all eyes are on Fox as she's been spotted out with the Donda rapper in New York days after his surprise New Year's Eve performance in Miami (the same spot where his ex wife Kardashian's current flame, Pete Davidson, co-hosted a special for NBC with Miley Cyrus).

Then last week, West, 44, and Fox shared their fledgling romance with the world with PDA-heavy photos published in Interview. The rapper surprised Fox with a hotel room filled with up to $100,000 worth of pieces from Diesel's Spring/Summer 2022 collection and upcoming Pre-Fall 2022 line.

In Fox's Interview piece, she provided a recap of her whirlwind romance with West. "I met Ye in Miami on New Year's Eve and it was an instant connection," she wrote for the publication.

"His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night." Fox went on to say that West's fashion surprise was a "girl's dream come true."