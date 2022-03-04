Julia Fox Talks 'Anxiety-Inducing' Feeling of Owning a Birkin Bag: 'It's a Lot of Pressure'

After her whirlwind romance with Kanye West, Julia Fox revealed she is keeping the Birkin bag he gifted her last month for her 32nd birthday in the box

Julia Fox quickly retired the Hermès Birkin bag Kanye West gave her last month for her birthday.

The Uncut Gems actress, 32, revealed that she only carried the black ostrich leather bag for a few days before putting it back into the box as she told The New York Times about the "anxiety-inducing" feeling that comes with owning one of the coveted purses.

"I don't know if you know about owning a Birkin when you're not a rich person, but it's like the most anxiety-inducing thing ever," Fox said. "You're checking on the Birkin, making sure it's still there, that it didn't magically grow wings. It's scary to have a Birkin. It's a lot of pressure."

West, 44, gifted Birkins to Fox and four of her friends — each with a price tag starting at $10,000 — as they celebrated her birthday at Lucien in New York City.

"Kanye wanted to make it special for Julia. He arranged for an extravagant birthday celebration. He showered Julia with gifts and even gifted her friends," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "Everyone had a great time. Kanye was happy. Julia was ecstatic."

Fox previously opened up about West's "transformation" of her style, after they were first romantically linked in early January. "After meeting him, a couple days later, all my s--- was in boxes, gone. It was so cathartic," she told Interview Magazine.

"It wasn't like I was just packing up my old clothes, it was like I was packing up my old life," Fox added. "I was like making that very conscious decision to really put everything in the box. To let go of the past."

The couple called it quits last month. "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together," her rep told PEOPLE in a statement on Valentine's Day.

