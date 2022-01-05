Julia Fox Modeled with Pete Davidson Before Spending Time with Kim Kardashian's Ex Kanye West

Years after Kim Kardashian's butt-baring PAPER Magazine cover broke the internet, Pete Davidson and Julia Fox modeled together for the same magazine

As a cheeky play on Davidson's "big d— energy," the Saturday Night Live star was Photoshopped to look plastic from the waist down — an avant-garde concept that actually came from the comedian himself.

"He'd told me he slept in a car bed as a kid I saw it immediately: this Staten Island Ken Doll version of Pete stuck in a Barbie nightmare, pills everywhere," said Tommy Dorfman, who wrote, art directed and photographed the cover story. "You'd be like depressed Ken," I said. "Yeah! And d—kless, like, with Ken-d—k," he said.

Fox put her own spin on Barbie vibes for the shoot with colorful pumps, a baby pink bow-adorned strapless blouse, lace tights and a latex bodysuit.

At the time of the interview, Davidson opened up to PAPER about how he likes to treat a woman when he's in love.

"My love language, when I'm in a relationship, is I treat the person I'm with like a princess," Davidson told the magazine. "I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that's what you're supposed to do? If you're in a relationship with someone, you're just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible.

He added: "Sometimes when you put so much on someone, it overwhelms them, and then they don't know if they could come close to that. Or if they can keep up with it. So, it's very off-putting to some…It's something I had to learn in a past relationship, which sucked to learn through that person, but it makes you better."

Davidson's current flame turned the phrase #BreakTheInternet into a pop culture phenomenon when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum famously bared her backside to recreate Jean-Paul Goude's "Champagne Incident" portrait for PAPER's #BreaktheInternet issue in 2014.

Although a source told PEOPLE last month that West is still hoping that he and Kardashian can work things out (even as she takes steps to make their split legally official), he spent the night out this week with Fox, 31, to see Broadway's Tony-nominated Slave Play.

West, who arrived to the theater right on time and sat next to Fox for the performance, "was very happy to be there," an insider told PEOPLE.