"Honestly now that latex is kinda played out, Denim, you're all I have left," Julia Fox wrote of her DIY denim on denim look, sharing a tutorial with her 1.2 million Instagram followers

Julia Fox Keeps It Risqué in DIY Denim Bandeau — and Shows Fans How to Achieve the Look

Julia Fox just served the most daring denim on denim look we've seen.

The Uncut Gems actress, 32, rocked a barely there DIY denim bandeau top that served major décolletage Thursday in Los Angeles while sporting the remainder of the jeans as some dangerously low-rise bottoms.

She completed the ensemble with a matching pair of Alexander Wang denim Viola 65 slouch boots as she toted the designer's 5-pocket hobo bag made from another deconstructed pair of jeans.

Fox later graced her 1.2 million Instagram followers with a brief video tutorial on how to flip a pair of high-waisted jeans into a low-rise, cutting off the waist and using the scrap material to fashion the bandeau top.

"Low waisted pants tutorial! I also used what I cut off to make the bandeau," she captioned the clip. "It makes for a really cute set and it's easy and honestly now that latex is kinda played out, Denim, you're all I have left. ALSO for the zipper you have to put crazy glue at the top to keep it from sliding off!!!"

The Forbidden Fruits podcast host previously made the case for denim on denim when she made her red carpet debut with ex Kanye West in January at the KENZO runway show at Paris Fashion Week.

They broke up the next month as her rep confirmed the split to PEOPLE on Valentine's Day. "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together," they shared in a statement.

Fox later walked the runway at New York Fashion Week, opening the LaQuan Smith's autumn/winter 2022 show. "Julia has been my girl from Day One," Smith told Women's Wear Daily.

