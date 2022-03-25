Julia Fox Shares Tutorial on How She Created Her Sexy T-Shirt Set: 'Super Easy, Super Cute'

Julia Fox is having fun with DIY design.

The Uncut Gems star, 32, stepped out in Los Angeles Thursday wearing two pieces of a white tank, rocking the top as a cropped bra, and part of the cut shirt as a low-rise skirt. She completed the look with black sunglasses, matching latex gloves and thigh-high leather boots.

The same day, Fox shared a short video tutorial to Instagram on how she created the outfit, filming how she cut the tank top in half to create a matching set.

"So, today's tutorial is going to be how to turn this Hanes small men's tank top into a cute little set. And the fun thing about this is that you can really decide if you want it to be a bra, or you want it to be a crop top," she told her 1.2 million Instagram followers, cutting up the shirt. "And same with the skirt; you can decide if you want it to be a high-waisted skirt or a low-waisted skirt. So obviously I did a low-waisted version."

Admiring her handiwork after putting on the pieces, Fox exclaimed that she loved the "super easy, super cute" look.

"I really love seeing you guys try all this s--- at home! It truly gives me life. I feel the love and support and I'm gonna keep coming up w things for us," Fox captioned the clip.

JULIA FOX Credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The tutorial follows a similar video the Forbidden Fruits podcast host shared last week, breaking down how she reimagined a pair of high-waisted jeans as a barely-there denim bandeau top and the rest of the pants as low-rise bottoms.

"Low waisted pants tutorial! I also used what I cut off to make the bandeau," she captioned the Instagram video. "It makes for a really cute set and it's easy and honestly now that latex is kinda played out, Denim, you're all I have left. ALSO for the zipper you have to put crazy glue at the top to keep it from sliding off!!!"

The actress previously made the case for denim on denim when she made her red carpet debut with ex Kanye West in January at the KENZO runway show at Paris Fashion Week in January.

The stars split the following month, which her rep confirmed the split to PEOPLE on Valentine's Day. "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together," a statement said.

Fox later walked the runway at New York Fashion Week, opening the LaQuan Smith's autumn/winter 2022 show in a tight, black dress with a cleavage-teasing cutout.

"Julia has been my girl from Day One," Smith told Women's Wear Daily. "Julia has been so supportive of me from my early days. She always comes to me for a nasty catsuit for a night out on the town and it just felt kind of pressy and gaggy and I was like, 'Let's just do it.' "