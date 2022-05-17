Julia Fox Goes Grocery Shopping in Underwear and a Denim Blazer, Says She's 'Preparing for the Apocalypse'

Julia Fox is seen on May 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Julia Fox is seen on May 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Julia Fox is known for many things when it comes to style, from her intentionally messy eyeliner to her affinity for scandalous avant-garde outfits.

Now, she's our new grocery store style muse.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Sunday, the 32-year-old model, actress and mom voyaged on a routine grocery store run, but in an ensemble that was anything but casual.

The Uncut Gems star bared all in a black and white Alexander Wang underwear-bralette set, which she paired with an oversized acid-washed denim jacket and slouchy denim stiletto boots. In true Fox fashion, she carried her errand essentials in an Alexander Wang jean tote bag (replicating the remainder of her non-existent pants). She also accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and silver hoop earrings earrings.

Fox later took to Instagram to show off her provocative look with a gallery of photos of herself in the ensemble. "My vibe is just preparing for the apocalypse rn," she captioned the post.

Julia Fox is seen on May 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

She was also quick to shut down any haters.

Instagram account @tipsydrunk posted a meme of the outfit writing "When it's laundry day but you have errands to run," above a photo of Fox packing her groceries into her car.

In a now-deleted Instagram story, Fox defended her attire, reposting the meme and writing, "I just think that if it's socially acceptable at the beach it should be the same everywhere lol."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Julia Fox Credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The accidental TikTok sensation has repeatedly repped the 2000s Canadian tuxedo, but of course in her own way.

In March, Fox wore a denim tube top she made herself from the hem of her pants and the same pair of daring low-rise jeans. For shoes and accessories, she went with her go-to denim stilettos and jean bag from Alexander Wang.

Thankfully, for those looking to replicate the risqué bottoms, Fox posted a handy tutorial on how to make them.

"Low waisted pants tutorial! I also used what I cut off to make the bandeau," she captioned the video. "It makes for a really cute set and it's easy and honestly now that latex is kinda played out, Denim, you're all I have left. ALSO for the zipper you have to put crazy glue at the top to keep it from sliding off!!!"

Kanye West and Julia Fox are seen on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. Kanye West and Julia Fox | Credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

In January, Fox and ex Kanye West made their red carpet debut in coordinating denim outfits too as they attended the KENZO fashion show during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

The Donda rapper, 44, sported an acid-washed denim bomber jacket with and matching jeans tucked into a pair of black boots. Meanwhile Fox wore a Schiaparelli mid-wash iteration of the outfit with a cropped jacket (adorned with conical bras) and statement gold heart-shaped earrings.