Julia Fox Goes for High Drama with Edgy Black Dress and Hair Bag at Vanity Fair's Oscars Party

Julia Fox, who has previously been linked to Kanye West, wore a black leather halter gown by Han Kjøbenhavn that featured a skeletal hand wrapping around her neck
By Dan Heching March 28, 2022 11:08 PM
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Julia Fox made quite an impression at this year's Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty!

The 32-year-old actress arrived at the event Sunday night in a floor length Han Kjøbenhavn gown made of black leather, featuring the edgy detail of a skeletal hand clutching her neck.

She completed the look with elbow-length opera gloves and a black clutch purse featuring what she said was human hair.

Credit: Rich Fury/VF22/Getty

Fox wore her brunette hair back and had on striking eye makeup featuring a heavy stroke of eyeliner.

The gown that the Uncut Gems star wore is a collaboration between Danish designer Kjøbenhavn and artist Naomi Gilon, who wrote on Instagram that the dress is "inspired by [Gilon's] artistic universe."

Fox's purse was reminiscent of the final collection from Project Runway season 4 contestant Chris March, who famously utilized human hair as a central design element in his clothing.

Other stars to grace the ritzy post-Oscars event included Kim Kardashian, who brightened the evening in a form-fitting baby blue gown.

The 41-year-old reality star stepped out in the blue bodycon Balenciaga dress featuring a long train and long sleeves that stretched into gloves. The detail has become one of her fashion signatures of late.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum accessorized with a pair of silver shades — which she wore on the red carpet before taking them off to pose for other photos — and black-heeled boots.

