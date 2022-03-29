Julia Fox Goes for High Drama with Edgy Black Dress and Hair Bag at Vanity Fair's Oscars Party
Julia Fox made quite an impression at this year's Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty!
The 32-year-old actress arrived at the event Sunday night in a floor length Han Kjøbenhavn gown made of black leather, featuring the edgy detail of a skeletal hand clutching her neck.
She completed the look with elbow-length opera gloves and a black clutch purse featuring what she said was human hair.
Fox wore her brunette hair back and had on striking eye makeup featuring a heavy stroke of eyeliner.
The gown that the Uncut Gems star wore is a collaboration between Danish designer Kjøbenhavn and artist Naomi Gilon, who wrote on Instagram that the dress is "inspired by [Gilon's] artistic universe."
Fox's purse was reminiscent of the final collection from Project Runway season 4 contestant Chris March, who famously utilized human hair as a central design element in his clothing.
Other stars to grace the ritzy post-Oscars event included Kim Kardashian, who brightened the evening in a form-fitting baby blue gown.
The 41-year-old reality star stepped out in the blue bodycon Balenciaga dress featuring a long train and long sleeves that stretched into gloves. The detail has become one of her fashion signatures of late.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum accessorized with a pair of silver shades — which she wore on the red carpet before taking them off to pose for other photos — and black-heeled boots.