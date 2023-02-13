Julia Fox Defends Her Appearance in Alexander Wang's NYFW Show: 'We Need to Leave Room for Rehabilitation'

Julia Fox doubles down on her decision to walk in Alexander Wang's first NYFW show since 2020, when the designer was accused by multiple people of sexual assault

By Zizi Strater
Published on February 13, 2023
Alexander Wang Julia Fox
Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty; Jerritt Clark/Getty

Julia Fox has responded to critics of her choice to walk in Alexander Wang's first fashion show since he was accused of sexual assault in 2020.

In December 2020, reports began to surface that Wang was allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting male and transgender models in the industry. Model Owen Mooney was among those who made the allegations, saying in part of Wang's alleged sexual assault, "It made me freeze completely because I was in such shock ... It was really f---ed up."

Though Wang initially denied the accusations, he later shared a statement that said, in part, "I support [the accusers'] right to come forward, and I've listened carefully to what they had to say. It was not easy for them to share their stories, and I regret acting in a way that caused them pain. While we disagree on some of the details of these personal interactions, I will set a better example and use my visibility and influence to encourage others to recognize harmful behaviors."

Since the accusations, Wang has kept a lower profile though he continues to work; he has mostly opted out of splashy Fashion Week events, while still dressing popular figures like Rihanna, Lisa Rinna and more.

February 2023 marked his return to the Fashion Week schedule, and many were surprised to see model Julia Fox among those who walked the runway to Wang, pointing to Fox's previous declarations of support for other victims of alleged sexual assault, including Amber Heard.

Alexander Wang
Theo Wargo/Getty

When users questioned her decision to work for Wang, with one fan asking, "Julia doesn't walking for Alexander Wang go against everything you stand for???", the star responded in a now-deleted comment captured by Julia Fox Fan Updates: "2b frank i love cancel culture but we do need to leave room for rehabilitation & for those who put in the work & heal & learn from there mistakes."

Commenters responded with skepticism that Wang had done any "rehabilitation," with one user saying, "how can the door even be open to rehabilitation when he flat out denies he did any wrongdoing in the first place? riddle me that, julia," while another wrote "I agree to certain extent. I'm pro-rehabilitation but how can we rehabilitate Wang when he won't even admit the allegations. I'm disappointed in her t b h."

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

